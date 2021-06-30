ADM Energy PLC: Trading Update, Annual Report and Accounts

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF EU REGULATION 596/2014 (WHICH FORMS PART OF DOMESTIC UK LAW PURSUANT TO THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018). UPON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.





30 June 2021





ADM Energy PLC

("ADM", the "Company" or the "Group")



Trading Update, Annual Report and Accounts



ADM Energy PLC (AIM: ADME; BER and FSE: P4JC), a natural resources investing company, provides the following update on trading and in relation to the publication of its Annual Report and Accounts for the year to 31 December 2020.



Annual report and accounts

Due to the current COVID-19 situation, the Company will be unable to post its annual audited accounts to shareholders for the year to 31 December 2020 by the 30 June 2021 deadline pursuant to AIM Rule 19. Further to the guidance provided in "Inside AIM" on 27 January 2021, the Company has requested an extension of its reporting deadline, which has been granted, by up to three months such that it may publish its annual report for the year to 31 December 2020 by 30 September 2021. The Company expects to publish its annual report ahead of this date.



Trading update

The Company is today providing shareholders with an unaudited update on trading of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2020, details of which are set out as follows.



Investment Highlights

● Increased revenue interest in Aje Field asset from 5% to 9.2% by acquiring 25% of the interest, rights, and obligations held by EER

o Total gross production volume decreased to 698,649 (2019: 890,203 bbls) barrels of oil in 2020 with 36,295* net to ADM (2019: 44,405 net to ADM), reflecting a decision from the JV Partners to carry out a more thorough and extended period of maintenance on the FPSO while oil prices were depressed

o 14th lifting in October 2020 totalled 557,091 barrels (ADM net share of 33,056 barrels)

o Post period, 15th lifting in April 2021 for a total of 225,000 barrels, equating to an increased net share to ADM of 27,675 barrels post completion of the EER transaction

