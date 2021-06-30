Applied UV Continues International Expansion with Airocide(R) Installation in Swiss International School

Airocide® technology helps schools reopen and allow for the safe return to campusDistributor installation will serve as a prototype project for the expansion of the Airocide® solution into the school systems located in the EUMOUNT VERNON, NY / …

MOUNT VERNON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / Applied UV, Inc. (NasdaqCM:AUVI) ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), an infection control technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light ("UVC") for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, announced that its European distributor has installed Airocide® units in Verbier International School, a private boarding school located in Verbier, Switzerland to help create safer and cleaner environments for students and faculty throughout campus. Applied UV expects that this installation will serve as a prototype project for the expansion of the Airocide® solution into school systems located in the EU and UK.

"This customer award in Europe follows on our recently announced installation of Airocide® units at a private school located in Uruguay," said Q Saeed, CEO of Applied UV. "With the beginning of the new school year fast approaching, administrators must try to balance education and safety as they navigate disparate reopening guidelines, data and community pressures. The Airocide® air pathogen control technology provides a clinically proven solution to help protect students and staff by destroying dangerous pathogens and allow for a safer return to campus."

"We are immensely proud of being the first Swiss International School to be seriously protected from all sorts of harmful airborne particles by a state-of-the-art air filter system conceived and designed by NASA," said Didier Boutroux, Headmaster of the Verbier International School. "Not only is air amazingly clear and pure in our mountains, but inside our buildings the same pervades. These are the safest air purification units for children (and staff alike) and will therefore ensure the good health of both staff and our students."

Airocide® utilizes NASA optimized photocatalytic oxidation ("PCO") technology wherein air and any contaminants are drawn from the room into the Airocide® unit and channeled into the reaction chamber. UVC activates the proprietary photocatalyst embedded in the reaction chamber, beginning the photocatalytic process. In the reaction chamber, hydroxyl radicals and super-oxide ions are generated and oxidize every organic molecule that comes in contact. The reaction bed is designed to allow the surface-bound radicals nearly three hundred and sixty degrees of exposure for maximum likelihood of collisions with pathogens and other organic material. Millions of hydroxyl radicals converge, combining with the carbon atoms in pathogens (airborne bacteria, mold, fungi, mycotoxins, viruses, allergens) and VOCs, converting the organic material into a harmless vapor and clean, clear air.