WithHealth's CEO Cindy Salas Murphy Featured on the Real Women in Business Podcast

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / WithHealth, Inc. (the "Company"), a precision concierge telehealth company for employers and their employees, is pleased to announce that its Chief Executive Officer, Cindy Salas Murphy, has been featured on the Real Women in Business podcast hosted by Cass McCrory.

To listen in on the Apple Podcast, please visit: https://lnkd.in/dUfvWHJ

The Real Women in Business - Podcast with WithHealth Founder and CEO Cindy Salas Murphy focuses on the idea of being a founder who has unwavering belief and care.

"People often talk about purpose-driven work and Cindy walks that talk in such a light-filled, energizing and aligned to purpose way. Among the top 10 episodes I've had the pleasure of sharing over the last two years and more than 115 guests!" says Real Women in Business Podcast host, Cass McCrory.

In the latest episode, Cindy shares the story behind the start of WithHealth, its mission of providing accessible, affordable, preventative and proactive care, and the role intuition and belief have played in her entrepreneurial journey.

"I want people to feel like they have a physician in the family," says Murphy. "We have to enable the physician. We built the technology to bring in all the patient information (genomics, blood work, microbiome, medical history) to be able to synthesize how to best care for the patient - this is where Precision Care comes in. At the end of the day, to move the needle, it's about taking the patient through a journey. Everyone should have the peace of mind that they have access to qualified medical professionals, and not just when you are in a state of illness."

About the Real Women in Business Podcast

A business podcast for women led by Cass McCrory having real conversations with real women about their work, lives, and personal path to fulfillment. The Real Women in Business podcast is for women that are looking to be inspired by women much like themselves. We answer the questions: How are you doing this (looking around at the expanse of leading a full life while leading in business)? Does it feel good? How did you get here? What do you want to do next? What have you learned along the way?

AboutWithHealth,Inc.

WithHealth, Inc. was founded in 2017 to fill a void of affordable, accessible, and convenient health care. WithHealth™ provides precision concierge health care for employers and their employees by utilizing genomics, digital twin technology, augmented intelligence, care coordination and telehealth, to make healthcare personalized, affordable, proactive, and accessible.

For more information about WithHealth, Inc., please visit https://www.withhealth.com.

