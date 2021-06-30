Resolve Ventures Inc. Announces Exchange Approval of Property Option Agreement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / Resolve Ventures Inc. ("Resolve" or the "Company") (TSX.V: RSV) is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture stock exchange has approved, and Resolve has begun taking steps to earn a 100% interest in the …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / Resolve Ventures Inc. ("Resolve" or the "Company") (TSX.V: RSV) is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture stock exchange has approved, and Resolve has begun taking steps to earn a 100% interest in the combined 10,050.4 Ha contiguous Gravity Property and the Jack White Property (collectively the "Gravity Jack Property") pursuant to an option agreement dated March 24, 2021 (the "Option Agreement") with Island Time Exploration Ltd, Calderan Ventures Ltd., and Raymond Wladichuk (collectively the "Vendors"). The Gravity Jack Property is located in the New Westminster Mining Division, near Boston Bar British Columbia, Canada. Under the terms of the Option Agreement, Resolve has issued an aggregate of 1,600,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (each, a "Share") to the Vendors at a deemed price of $0.075 per Share. These shares are subject to a statutory hold period of 4 months and 1 day from the date of issuance.