Resolve Ventures Inc. Announces Exchange Approval of Property Option Agreement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / Resolve Ventures Inc. ("Resolve" or the "Company") (TSX.V: RSV) is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture stock exchange has approved, and Resolve has begun taking steps to earn a 100% interest in the …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / Resolve Ventures Inc. ("Resolve" or the "Company") (TSX.V: RSV) is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture stock exchange has approved, and Resolve has begun taking steps to earn a 100% interest in the combined 10,050.4 Ha contiguous Gravity Property and the Jack White Property (collectively the "Gravity Jack Property") pursuant to an option agreement dated March 24, 2021 (the "Option Agreement") with Island Time Exploration Ltd, Calderan Ventures Ltd., and Raymond Wladichuk (collectively the "Vendors"). The Gravity Jack Property is located in the New Westminster Mining Division, near Boston Bar British Columbia, Canada.

Under the terms of the Option Agreement, Resolve has issued an aggregate of 1,600,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (each, a "Share") to the Vendors at a deemed price of $0.075 per Share. These shares are subject to a statutory hold period of 4 months and 1 day from the date of issuance.

In order to finish earning the Option, RSV must (i) complete a National Instrument 43-101 compliant technical report on the Gravity Jack Property, (ii) incur exploration expenditures of $200,000 on or before August 21, 2021, (iii) issue an additional 500,000 Shares to Island Time Exploration Ltd. and incur an additional $500,000 of exploration expenditures on or before March 24, 2022, (iv) issue an additional 1,000,000 Shares to Island Time Exploration Ltd. and incur an additional $750,000 of exploration expenditures on or before March 24, 2023, and (v) issue an additional 1,000,000 Shares to Island Time Exploration Ltd. and incur an additional $1,000,000 of exploration expenditures on or before March 24, 2024. Once the Option is earned, RSV has agreed to grant a 2% net smelter return royalty to each of Island Time Exploration Ltd. and Raymond Wladichuk (for an aggregate NSR of 4%).

For more information on the Gravity Jack Property, please see the Company's new release filed on SEDAR dated March 24, 2021.

About the Gravity Jack Property

Gravity Jack Property is located in the New Westminster Mining Division, and is approximately 13km northeast of Boston Bar, British Columbia, Canada. The property surface area totals 10,050.4 hectares (Ha). The property is prospective for Scandium, Copper, Gold, Silver, and Tungsten. Historically, minimal work has been done on the property with the exception of high-grade mineral occurrences reported in the 1960's.

Wertpapier


