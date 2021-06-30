checkAd

Galaxy Next Generation to Announce its Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2021 Results by the End of August

Balance Sheet Continues to Improve

TOCCOA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCQB:GAXY) ("Galaxy" or the "Company), a provider of interactive learning technology solutions, today announced that its fiscal year ended today, June 30, 2021, and its 10-K report is due on August 30.

Gary LeCroy, Galaxy's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are excited to share the upcoming report and will work hard with legal and auditors to file early. Our revenue growth continues to accelerate as we have also improved our balance sheet."

About Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.
Galaxy Next Generation (OTCQB:GAXY) is a provider of interactive learning technology solutions that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a fully collaborative instructional environment. Galaxy's products include Galaxy's own private-label interactive touch screen panel as well as numerous other national and international branded peripheral and communication devices. Galaxy's distribution channel consists of 22+ resellers across the U.S. who primarily sell the Company's products within the commercial and educational market. Galaxy does not control where resellers focus their resell efforts, although generally, the K-12 education market is the largest customer base for Galaxy products - comprising nearly 90% of Galaxy's sales.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investors Contact:
IR@GalaxyNext.us
P:888-859-1274

