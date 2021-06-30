checkAd

ReShape Lifesciences Completes $46 Million Capital Raise With Key Institutional Shareholders

Funding provides for the acceleration of its internal growth strategy and the continued development of Reshape's weight-loss portfolio

SAN CLEMENTE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS), a global physician-led weight-loss and metabolic health solutions company, today provided additional information about its previously announced warrant exercise agreement with existing accredited investors for approximately $46 million in gross proceeds. The company is currently anchored by the Lap-Band® System with over 1,000,000 worldwide placements and the company's recently launched reshapecare™ virtual health program, both reimbursed through major insurance carriers.

ReShape plans to use the proceeds from the transaction to expand patient direct marketing activities, advance their internal product pipeline and general corporate purposes. Additionally, the company will repay in full the outstanding principal and accrued interest under its secured credit agreement dated March 25, 2020.

"We are highly encouraged by the momentum we have achieved thus far in 2021 through our recent listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market, merger with Obalon and this empowering capital investment. Our strategic execution has afforded us the opportunity to grow our financial visibility, eliminate debt overhang and optimize our ability to focus on key growth priorities. With this bolstered financial position and an expanded portfolio of innovative weight loss products and services, we look forward to the second half of 2021 being a truly transformative time for ReShape," said Bart Bandy, President and Chief Executive Officer of ReShape LifeSciences.

"This significant infusion of funding in combination with our continued focus on a conservative spending approach places the company in an ideal position to consider and execute strategic initiatives geared towards growth," commented Thomas Stankovich, Chief Financial Officer of ReShape Lifesciences. "Now, with a strengthened balance sheet and a fully shielded IP portfolio, we are poised to drive commercial operations that can capture an even greater share of the growing weight-loss market while maintaining our focus on increasing shareholder value."

