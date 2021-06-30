checkAd

GAMCO Investors Establishes Office in Charleston, SC

GAMCO Investors, Inc. ("GAMCO") (NYSE: GBL) a global leader in diversified financial services announced today the opening of an office in Charleston, SC in July 2021 and the appointment of Christina M. Bronec as Senior Vice President to lead this initiative.

Ms. Bronec has over a decade of experience in wealth management at GAMCO, having previously assisted with portfolio allocation and communications for our private wealth and institutional clients, representing over $3B in assets. A native of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, Ms. Bronec is a cum laude graduate of Duke University.

Commenting on the new office and Ms. Bronec's appointment, Mario J. Gabelli, Chairman said "This is a strategic expansion to meet the increased market demands of our clients and friends. With proven experience at our Firm, longstanding relationships with our clients, and a passion for the stock market and the Charleston community, Christina is uniquely qualified to spearhead this endeavor."

We are delighted at this opportunity to enhance our offerings in the Southeast.

GAMCO Asset Management Inc.
75 Port City Landing, Suite 200
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
Tel. 843-608-1900

About GAMCO Investors, Inc.

GAMCO is known for its research-driven approach to equity investing. GAMCO conducts its investment advisory business principally through two subsidiaries: GAMCO Asset Management Inc. (approximately 1,500 institutional and private wealth separate accounts, principally in the U.S.) and Gabelli Funds, LLC (24 open-end funds, 16 closed-end funds, 2 ETFs and a SICAV). GAMCO serves a broad client base including institutions, intermediaries, offshore investors, private wealth, and direct retail investors.

GAMCO offers a wide range of solutions for clients across Value and Growth Equity, ESG, Convertibles, sector-focused strategies including Gold and Utilities, Merger Arbitrage and Fixed Income. In 1977, GAMCO launched its flagship All Cap Value strategy, Gabelli Value, and in 1986 launched its mutual fund business.

Wertpapier


