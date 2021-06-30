Janus Henderson Foundation Contributes more than $260,000 to Employee-Nominated Charities Around the Globe

The Charity Challenge is a competition where Janus Henderson employees pitch nonprofit organizations to their colleagues and a panel of finalist judges to win donations. Top prize winners are in the United States, United Kingdom and India, with a total of nine charities designated to receive more than $263,800. The first-place prize of $75,000 will go to Cruse Bereavement.

The Janus Henderson Foundation typically supports education initiatives, with a history of giving that started in 1994, but the annual event broadens the scope of the foundation’s impact by enabling employees to influence where donations go.

“This is an event we look forward to every year because it allows us to harness the giving spirit of our employees and make positive contributions to the communities we operate in across the globe,” said Tiphani Krueger, president of the Janus Henderson Foundation. “The donations we make to these charities will help them provide vital services to underserved communities and people in need — like mental health support for the bereaved and access to education, medical care and food for people experiencing poverty. It’s a friendly competition that allows us to support causes we’re passionate about.”

Top prize winner, Cruse Bereavement, has been providing life-changing support to bereaved people in the UK for 62 years. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it expects to see a 50% increase in demand for services. It plans to use the donation to expand services through a new program called “Understanding your Bereavement,” which offers live, online group sessions led by bereavement specialists who can also provide one-on-one support.

Steven Wibberley, CEO at Cruse Bereavement Care, said, “We are absolutely delighted to be the winners of the Janus Henderson Foundation’s 2021 Charity Challenge. It’s been an incredible experience being involved in such a fantastic initiative. The grant of $75,000 USD will enable us to support thousands of bereaved people at a time when the need for bereavement support has never been greater.”

Runners-up include second place Hunger Free Colorado in the United States and third place Project Help India.

Hunger Free Colorado leads efforts to connect families and individuals to food resources, and fuels change in systems, policies and social views so no Coloradan goes hungry. Project Help India offers education services to impoverished women and children, combats human trafficking and provides counselling to rescued individuals. Both organizations are seeing more demand in the wake of the pandemic.