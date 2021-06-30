checkAd

Cerus Announces Collaboration with LifeSouth Community Blood Centers to Manufacture INTERCEPT Fibrinogen Complex

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) announced today an agreement with LifeSouth Community Blood Centers (LifeSouth) to serve as a production partner for INTERCEPT Fibrinogen Complex, the company’s pathogen reduced cryoprecipitated fibrinogen complex product. LifeSouth is the fifth production partner for INTERCEPT Fibrinogen Complex, enabling the initial commercial launch of the product to expand into the state of Florida.

“We are delighted to add LifeSouth as a blood center manufacturing partner for INTERCEPT Fibrinogen Complex,” stated Elan Weiner, general manager of Cerus Therapeutics. “The initial market response has been enthusiastic and as we gear up for a nationwide launch in 2022 following anticipated BLA approvals, we are happy to be able to offer this product in Florida through our partnership. LifeSouth’s strong presence throughout the Southeast will help ensure we have the ability to easily deliver product to hospitals in the region,” Mr. Weiner continued.

As the third most populous state in the country, Florida is home to more than 30 Level 1, Level 2 and Pediatric trauma centers. Together with the other four states that are a part of the initial launch (California, Louisiana, Texas and Wisconsin), INTERCEPT Fibrinogen Complex will be available for use to nearly one-third of the U.S. population.

“We believe INTERCEPT Fibrinogen Complex is an exciting innovation in transfusion medicine, and we are pleased to partner with Cerus in the Florida market. Tools to help manage bleeding patients help fill a significant unmet need, and we are excited to contribute to making INTERCEPT Fibrinogen Complex available,” noted Kimberly E. Kinsell, president and chief executive officer of LifeSouth.

ABOUT CERUS

Cerus Corporation is dedicated solely to safeguarding the world’s blood supply and aims to become the preeminent global blood products company. Headquartered in Concord, California, the company develops and supplies vital technologies and pathogen-protected blood components to blood centers, hospitals, and ultimately patients who rely on safe blood. The INTERCEPT Blood System for platelets and plasma is available globally and remains the only pathogen reduction system with both CE mark and FDA approval for these two blood components. The INTERCEPT red blood cell system is under regulatory review in Europe, and in late-stage clinical development in the US. Also in the US, the INTERCEPT Blood System for Cryoprecipitation is approved for production of Pathogen Reduced Cryoprecipitated Fibrinogen Complex, a therapeutic product for the treatment and control of bleeding, including massive hemorrhage, associated with fibrinogen deficiency. For more information about Cerus, visit www.cerus.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

