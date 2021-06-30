checkAd

Covetrus to Acquire VCP, Market-Leading Veterinary Wellness Platform

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.06.2021, 14:30   

Covetrus (NASDAQ: CVET), a global leader in animal-health technology and services, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire VCP, a market-leading platform in veterinary wellness plan administration, serving approximately 1,000 veterinary practices with more than 350,000 pets currently benefiting from wellness plans enabled by VCP. The acquisition is expected to close in the third quarter, subject to customary closing conditions.

VCP’s technology platform and infrastructure will afford Covetrus new ways to provide today’s veterinarians with tools to foster stronger relationships with their pet parent clients and deliver better business and healthcare outcomes. VCP’s solutions help veterinarians serve the growing number of pet parents seeking holistic, highly tailored wellness plans centered around their trusted veterinarian.

As a leading wellness solutions provider, VCP’s technology helps veterinarians deliver comprehensive wellness, treatment and lifestyle plans for their clients. Plans powered by VCP feature everything from preventative services, dental care and diagnostics to boarding and grooming. Integrating the VCP platform with Covetrus’ robust practice management and prescription management software will enable customized wellness plans to meet the unique needs of every family and support an enhanced veterinary practice and pet parent experience.

“Modern pet parents are serious about wellness, and that means delivering the right medicine, services and products at the right price and the right time,” says Ben Wolin, Covetrus president and chief executive officer. “Covetrus is strategically positioned to help veterinarians deliver proactive and holistic healthcare via membership programs with a seamless integration into our leading practice management and prescription management solutions. By adding VCP’s technology to our software portfolio, we’re making wellness truly accessible for both practices and pet parents, which is key to helping veterinarians strengthen their relationships with their clients, improve clinical quality and extend affordable care.”

Pet wellness has grown to an estimated $50 billion market in the United States and is currently experiencing rapid adoption. For veterinarians looking to stand out from the competition and drive better practice and patient health, tech-driven wellness plans deliver exceptional experiences that strengthen bonds with both clients and patients. Practices adopting the VCP platform reported up to 10% revenue growth in the first year, with ongoing year-over-year growth and significant increases in spending per pet over time.

