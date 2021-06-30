Turtle Beach Announces Long-Term Partnership With GLSEN to Support LGBTQ+ Gamers

Leading gaming headset and accessory maker Turtle Beach Corporation (Nasdaq: HEAR) announced a partnership with GLSEN to support GLSEN ’s efforts to ensure all students feel safe and supported, regardless of sexual orientation or identity. Turtle Beach and GLSEN recognize that support for the LGBTQ+ community is more than a one-month effort but takes ongoing and continuous work to ensure inclusivity for all. In that spirit, Turtle Beach and GLSEN will be working closely together over the next year to support LGBTQ+ students in the classroom and in any of their virtual experiences while gaming. Additionally, there will be opportunities for Turtle Beach employees and influencers to engage with the organization and students to amplify the two organizations’ combined initiatives. GLSEN joins other foundations and organizations that Turtle Beach actively supports to bring more inclusion to underrepresented communities in gaming.

“A gamer is a gamer, period, and the enthusiasm and level of play for all gamers should only be defined by their love of the game,” said Juergen Stark, Chairman and CEO of Turtle Beach. “We wanted to find a way to make a long-term difference that extends far beyond Pride month and GLSEN’s focus on children and students is a perfect fit as part of our ongoing efforts with leading organizations to support diversity and inclusion in gaming.”

“Gaming has become a highly social activity so inclusion is essential in order to provide everybody an opportunity to enjoy their time while playing. Today’s students use their time online as an opportunity to not only reach a level of mastery in a game but also as a way to bond with friends and learn about others,“ notes Melanie Willingham-Jaggers, Interim Executive Director of GLSEN. "To have the support and backing of a gaming industry leader like Turtle Beach means the world to the kids we are supporting, and it ensures that messages and programs we develop will be heard more broadly. More kids will be valued and respected in all the communities they are a part of no matter if they are digital or physical in nature. We thank the team at Turtle Beach for their support and we look forward to achieving great things together.