Yooma-Owned Socati & Super Snouts Partner to Create First USDA Organic, Water-Soluble CBD Product for Pets

Socati Corp., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Yooma Wellness Inc. (CSE: YOOM) and leading US pet cannabinoid brand Super Snouts, today announced the launch of the market’s first line of USDA certified organic, water-soluble CBD tinctures for pets.

Newly formulated USDA certified organic, water-soluble tinctures for pets (Photo: Business Wire)

The new product line is a result of a successful, in-depth collaboration with the two industry-leading firms that sought to develop a next-generation product able to deliver value to pets and their owners. The line is the first of its kind as it marries Socati’s forward-thinking approach to precise ingredient manufacturing and product formulation with Super Snouts’ innovation, deep experience, and know-how in the pet industry.

“We believe that water-soluble CBD drops are a great mechanism to deliver CBD to pets,” said Christy Love, co-founder of Super Snouts. “The drops can be mixed with food at mealtimes while the absorption of water-soluble ingredients continues to work in water-soluble environments in pets’ bodies. Most CBD pet products are oil-based, but for absorption of edible CBD oil-based products - via the oral mucosal membrane - dogs are required to hold the oils in their mouths. Anyone who has dogs will know that asking them to hold food or liquid in their mouths for any length of time isn’t just impractical; it’s impossible!”

For years Super Snouts has been on the front lines of pet product development and is proud to announce this new offering to its customers. The new water-soluble CBD tinctures offer 90, 150, 300, and 600mg CBD dose sizes and come in a chicken flavor, created using USDA certified organic broad-spectrum hemp, which is also 100% vegan.

“We know from experience in our industry, CBD products provide benefits to pets, and we believe that these water-soluble products will be a game-changer,” added Christy.

“Innovating new and unique CBD products that better suit their users - whether those are pets or people - is an exciting business to be in,” said Mark Elfenbein, Chief Revenue Officer at Socati. “We’re very privileged to work with many of the most progressive CBD brands in the market, including Super Snouts, and look forward to continuing to leverage our formulations capabilities to help create next-generation products that move the market forward and provide users with great experiences.”

Using its advanced chromatography process, Socati’s organic products benefit from non-detectable levels of THC (in broad-spectrum extracts, as determined by independent testing with leading U.S. laboratories), high purity CBD, custom minor cannabinoid ratios, and optional USDA Certified Organic extracts. They are tested and verified by third-party labs, produced in a GFSI certified food-grade processing facility, kosher, and made to ingredient grade specifications.

About Socati

Socati is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Yooma Wellness Inc. (CSE: YOOM) and a leading producer of quality hemp extracts. Through its network of licensed, certified organic third-party manufacturing partners, Socati enables its customers to build unique finished goods that feature its certified organic hemp extract ingredients. Socati specializes in manufacturing consistent and highly customized functional ingredients with precise cannabinoid ratios serving the needs of CPG companies globally. With rich expertise in creating custom formulations for brands, Socati focuses on delivering quality CBD ingredients, functional formulations and private label finished goods.

Please watch our video or visit socati.com to learn more.

About Super Snouts

Super Snouts Hemp Co. is the leading industry innovator of CBD products for pets. It has a large distribution reach and offers proven cannabinoid finished products that are scientifically engineered to ensure the best bioavailability for pets and best value to owners. Every product carries a 100% “Love it” guarantee. All Super Snouts CBD products are USDA Certified organic (or organically farmed), sustainable, grown by USA farmers, GMO, pesticide, solvent and heavy-metal free. Super Snouts is a proud and active member of the National Animal Supplement Council (NASC) and donates a percentage of sales, products and time to homeless pets in need.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210630005564/en/