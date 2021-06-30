checkAd

Gecina Information Notice Concerning the Early Redemption of a Bond Issue Due to Mature in June 2024

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.06.2021, 14:34  |  24   |   |   

Regulatory News:

As announced on June 22, 2021, following the settlement-delivery of the new bond issue today, Gecina (Paris:GFC) will proceed with the early redemption of all of the 2.00% bonds issued on June 17, 2015 and due to mature on June 17, 2024 (ISIN: FR0012790327), in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Base Prospectus dated March 16, 2015, approved by the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) with no. 15-090.

The early redemption date for the bonds will be July 16, 2021. The nominal amount of the bonds redeemed represents 377.8 million euros.

The early redemption price will be calculated in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Base Prospectus dated March 16, 2015, and will be announced by Gecina on July 12, 2021 (Société Générale Securities Services is the calculation agent).

About Gecina

As a specialist for centrality and uses, Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe’s leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 19.7 billion euros at end-2020.

Gecina has firmly established its focus on innovation and its human approach at the heart of its strategy to create value and deliver on its purpose: “Empowering shared human experiences at the heart of our sustainable spaces”. For our 100,000 clients, this ambition is supported by our client-centric brand YouFirst. It is also positioned at the heart of UtilesEnsemble, our program setting out our solidarity-based commitments to the environment, to people and to the quality of life in cities.

Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60, CAC 40 ESG and Euronext 100 indices. Gecina is also recognized as one of the top-performing companies in its industry by leading sustainability benchmarks and rankings (GRESB, Sustainalytics, MSCI, ISS ESG and CDP).

www.gecina.fr

Gecina Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Gecina Information Notice Concerning the Early Redemption of a Bond Issue Due to Mature in June 2024 Regulatory News: As announced on June 22, 2021, following the settlement-delivery of the new bond issue today, Gecina (Paris:GFC) will proceed with the early redemption of all of the 2.00% bonds issued on June 17, 2015 and due to mature on June 17, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important ...
Court Order Establishes New Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Churchill Capital Corporation IV Class ...
Filing of the Proposed Cash Tender Offer for the Shares of Suez Initiated by Veolia
Accenture Acquires Bionic to Help Brands Drive Customer Growth and Innovation
Harris Williams Advises Riggs Distler & Company, Inc. on its Pending Sale to Centuri Group, Inc.
Salesforce Announces Pricing of Aggregate $8 Billion Senior Notes Offering
Revel Opens Largest Universal Fast Charging Depot in the Americas With Launch of Brooklyn Superhub
Salesforce Announces Issuance of Inaugural Sustainability Bond
The Board of Directors of SUEZ Recommends Veolia's Enhanced Public Offer at a Price of €20.50 Per ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Wish Reopens San Francisco HQ and Announces Flex Work Plan
American Water’s Sharon Manker Recognized by DiversityPlus Magazine as One of the Top 15 Women in ...
Palantir, DataRobot Partner to Bring Speed and Agility to Demand Forecasting Models
Richard Jones to Leave Coty
CN-KCS Voting Trust Strongly Supported by International Brotherhood of Boilermakers
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Exelixis and Ipsen Announce Cabozantinib in Combination with an Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.06.21
Gecina Welcomes a Café Joyeux Inclusive cafe-restaurant at 1 Madeleine in Paris
22.06.21
Gecina Successfully Raises €500m With a 15-year Green Bond Issue Based on a Coupon of 0.875%
22.06.21
Gecina Launches a New 15-year Green Bond Issue and Announces Its Intention to Proceed at the Same Time With the Early Redemption of Its Bond Issue Maturing in June 2024
17.06.21
Gecina Signs a Reservation Agreement for a 113-apartment Project at the Heart of Bordeaux
16.06.21
YouFirst Campus Opens a New Residence in Ivry-sur-Seine and Unveils Its New Website
09.06.21
Gecina Pre-lets the Biopark Building in Paris’ 13th Arrondissement
31.05.21
Gecina: Office Assets Sold for a Total of €349.3m