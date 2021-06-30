checkAd

Ecoark Announces Operating Results for Fiscal 2021 and Provides Financial Guidance for Fiscal 2022

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.06.2021, 14:30  |  33   |   |   

Generated $15.6 million in revenues for fiscal 2021 as compared to $0.6 million in the prior fiscal year

Expects to generate revenue of approximately $28 million and positive operating cash flow in fiscal 2022, based on current oil prices of approximately $70 per barrel

Provide update on ongoing effort to uplist to a national securities exchange

SAN ANTONIO, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ecoark Holdings, Inc. ("Ecoark") (OTC: ZEST), today announced the following operating results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, as compared to the prior fiscal year.

  • Achieved revenue of $15.6 million of revenue versus $0.6 million in the prior year due primarily to the acquisition of Banner Midstream on March 27, 2020
  • Reported net loss of $20.9 million or $1.02 loss per basic and diluted share versus a net loss of $12.1 million or $0.95 loss per basic and diluted share in the prior year period
  • Cash on hand of $1.3 million as of March 31, 2021 versus $0.4 million as of March 31, 2020
  • Stockholders’ equity of $17.0 million as of March 31, 2021 versus a stockholders’ equity of $5.7 million as of March 31, 2020

Subsequent to the Company’s fiscal year-end, on April 9, 2021, a Little Rock, Arkansas jury awarded Ecoark and its wholly owned subsidiary, Zest Labs Inc. (“Zest”) a total of $115 million in damages in a lawsuit against Bentonville-based Walmart Inc. (“Walmart”).   Walmart has filed post-trial motions related to the verdict and the Company expects Walmart to file an appeal. Additionally, Banner Midstream, Ecoark’s energy subsidiary, expects to achieve positive operating cash flow in the first quarter of fiscal 2022.

“We continue to grow and expand our operations, as evidenced by a 23% increase in our revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 as compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2021, We expect our momentum to continue into fiscal 2022, including an expected 43% sequential increase in revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2022, while maintaining a strong balance sheet position including stockholders' equity of approximately $17 million,” stated Randy May, Chief Executive Officer of Ecoark.

“We made opportunistic purchases of oil and gas mineral leases during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020,” continued Mr. May. “These actions have positioned us well to aggressively produce these properties in conjunction with the rebound in economic activity and crude oil prices.”

Outlook for Fiscal 2022

Based on current West Texas Intermediate (“WTI”) crude oil prices of approximately $70 per barrel, Ecoark expects its energy business operated by Banner Midstream Corp. (“Banner Midstream”) to generate revenue and cash flow from operations of approximately $26.3 million and $6.3 million, respectively for fiscal 2022. The Company has projected oil prices to continue to increase over the summer and has included a table with various levels of guidance versus WTI pricing. The Company is not hedging at current oil prices, but may seek to implement hedges should WTI oil prices increase to $90 or above.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ecoark Announces Operating Results for Fiscal 2021 and Provides Financial Guidance for Fiscal 2022 Generated $15.6 million in revenues for fiscal 2021 as compared to $0.6 million in the prior fiscal year Expects to generate revenue of approximately $28 million and positive operating cash flow in fiscal 2022, based on current oil prices of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Altimmune Announces Update on AdCOVID Phase 1 Clinical Trial
Logiq Partners with Mentalku to Offer Mobile Payment Services to Millions of Driver License ...
OTC: DRCR, Deer Cashmere Holding Co. Launches Swifty Global and Announces New Chief Executive Officer
Corning Appoints Pamela J. Craig to its Board of Directors
Grieg Seafood ASA sells its Shetland operations for GBP 164 million
TAAT Reports Fiscal Q2 2021 Financial Results with Over 300% Sequential Revenue Growth
GrandVision takes note of EssilorLuxottica's decision to close the transaction with HAL on 1 July ...
Bayshore Petroleum Corp. Provides Update on Proposed Reverse Takeover Transaction and Signing of ...
Approval of CN-KCS Voting Trust Is Essential Next Step for Shippers and Others to Have Their Say on ...
Increased sales and earnings expected for first half of 2021
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus