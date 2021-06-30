checkAd

GD Entertainment & Technology’s (GDET) Launches Dual Crypto Dreamcard, The World’s First-to-Market Multifunctional Crypto/Fiat Debit Card

Fort Lee, New Jersey, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GD Entertainment and Technology (OTC Pink: GDET) (“GDET” or the “Company”) (https://gdetco.com), a Company focused on high growth industries related to the Crypto Space, is pleased to announce that it has officially launched its Dual Crypto Dreamcard, the world’s first Crypto/Fiat Dual Debit/Credit Card, containing a dual-chip and issued as a notably sleek polished metal card.

The dual chip allows the user to carry their Crypto in “Cold Storage”, while simultaneously connecting to their wallet, with instant access use via the Fiat function of their Dual Crypto Dreamcard.

GDET’s Dual Crypto Dreamcard allows a user secure access to multiple accounts everywhere they go. Cryptocurrency is a rapidly growing space with an ever-increasing number of vendors and venues willing to accept it, and our Dual Crypto Dreamcard is both first-to-market and right on time for a burgeoning demand for this type of functionality.”

As well, GDET has re-designed its DreamCard website, www.dreamcard.cc This site allows a user to swap out securely their plastic debit or credit card for a high-quality card, available in lustrous metal colors with several design options, or flaunt-worthy 24-karat gold designs based on user preferences.

GO METAL WITH $GDET DREAMCARD:

https://youtu.be/KhwsglXus2g

The website allows the user to choose card colors, designs, or in some circumstances, DreamCard staff will allow the user to create an original design and utilize it on the Card. The process is safe, easy to follow, user friendly, and becoming popular among and array of demographics.

As part of a highly targeted branding initiative, GDET’s Dreamcard has designed a prototype card for the MGM Grand Casino and will be pitch this through a hired Casino Consultant. As well, charities are prime targets of the Company’s Marketing Strategy, as they have hundreds of donors that are likely to use a card designed just for that Charity, can donate as the Card is re-loaded. In addition, the Company has identified effective branding for Internet Influencers who can design an image that represents them and sell the card to their fans, with GDET receiving a percentage of each card sold.

