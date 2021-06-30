checkAd

iMD Companies, Inc. Board of Directors Approves the Development of the iMD Crypto Coin

OREM, UT, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – iMD Companies, Inc. (OTC: ICBU), announced today that the Board of Directors has approved the development of our own iMD Crypto Utility/Asset based Coin.

iMD will utilize this coin for trading, financial transactions, and ultimately build it to reward those who use it, and transact with it as well. We are looking to build our own exchange that will trade, sell, and process transactions within iMDs own Cryptocurrency ecosystem.

iMDs research indicates that we will launch around 100,000,000 coins for the initial coin offering. In addition, iMD is going to back its coin with assets. The iMD Coin will be tethered or “backed” by a basket of assets from Bitcoins, Ethers, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash.

iMD expects to be identifying the name of our coin and pay system to support our coin within the next few weeks. We already have digital art we expect to use to go onto our NFT platform and utilize our coin for transactions. iMD is excited to run the course on this new coin ecosystem and we will keep our shareholders apprised of our updates and the ability to purchase our coin and participate in the NFT auctions we expect to provide as well.

The company will also be giving an update soon on the Farming and Mining progress in the Utah Data Center and the Bay Area regarding additional Farming and Mining opportunities for the operations.

About iMD Companies, Inc.

iMD Companies, Inc. (OTC: ICBU) is a Florida Corporation. The company has been re-positioned to be a holding company for acquisitions and technology development in the financial, blockchain, cryptocurrency, and NFT (non fungible token) markets. iMD's goal is to combine the expertise of our team members to create a cohesive force, which will carry the company forward in the marketplace.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements made in this press release constitute forward-looking statements that are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "scheduled," "estimates" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results and trends may differ materially from what is forecast in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and the company does not undertake any obligation to update or publicly release any revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this press release.

Contact:
iMD Companies, Inc.
info@imdcompaniesinc.com


