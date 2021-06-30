electroCore Announces Pricing of $18.0 Million Public Offering of Common Stock

ROCKAWAY, NJ, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (the “Company”), (NASDAQ: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 18,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $1.00 per share. The gross proceeds of the offering to the Company are expected to be $18.0 million, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses. In addition, the Company granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,700,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. is acting as sole book-runner for the offering. Paulson Investment Company, LLC is acting as a co-manager for the offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for sales and marketing, working capital, and general corporate purposes. In addition, it believes that opportunities may exist from time to time to expand its current business through acquisitions or in-licenses of, or investments in, complementary companies, medicines, intellectual property or technologies. While the Company has no current agreements or commitments for any specific acquisitions, in-licenses or investments at this time, it may use a portion of the net proceeds for these purposes.

The securities described above are being offered by the Company pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-232655) previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on July 15, 2019, which registration statement became effective on September 5, 2019.

A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to the offering was filed with the SEC on June 29, 2021 and is available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. The final prospectus supplement relating to and describing the terms of the offering will be filed with the SEC and also will be available on the SEC’s website. Before investing in the offering, you should read each of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering in their entirety as well as the other documents that the Company has filed with the SEC that are incorporated by reference in the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering, which provide more information about the Company and the offering. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained, when available, from Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., 640 Fifth Avenue, 4th Floor, New York, NY 10017, or by email at prospectus@ladenburg.com.