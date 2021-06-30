checkAd

mPhase Launches Pilot Programs as Part of mPower Consumer Engagement Platform -- Provides Mid-Year Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.06.2021, 14:30  |  34   |   |   

Gaithersburg, MD, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: XDSL) (“mPhase” or the “Company”), a technology company developing the mPower 5G-enhanced electric vehicle (EV) charging network and consumer engagement platform, announces the first phase of its mPower roll-out with newly-signed customers. The initial stage of this roll-out will involve multiple pilot programs strategically selected to demonstrate the effectiveness of the platform’s consumer engagement technology component across a broad selection of retailers, ranging from small regional chains to national brands. The goal is to begin these pilots in early July, with an initial 180-day test period to follow.

The Company’s patented anonymous engagement technology allows retail locations to convert their Wi-Fi and app into an affordable AI-driven customer engagement tool that tailors promotions to individual consumer preferences. This powerful tool, which has already been developed and tested, will be a central part of the mPower ecosystem. The concept behind this ecosystem is to provide consumers with targeted products or services while they are mobile or during the time they are charging their vehicle; while also giving retailers opportunities to drive foot traffic into their stores. To facilitate this ecosystem, the Company will install mPower-branded EV and 5G equipment at suitable locations to monetize additional points of contact. Pilots for EV/5G sites will be announced in the second phase of the roll-out.

mPhase is designing pilots for grocery stores, malls, restaurants, convenience stores and similar high-traffic sites with EV/5G compatibility. The size of each new pilot will vary, depending upon the individual goals of the franchisee or corporate owner, the identities of which will be revealed at a future date for competitive reasons. The long-term goal is to establish the mPower brand as a preferred partner for both retailers and consumers seeking a pathway to improve the transition into an EV-centric future.

The Company has already received a significant number of customer requests to host supercharger sites, which will feature mPower EV charging stations and ultra-high speed 5G. Management is currently selecting the ten most suitable pilot locations based on sustainable, high traffic flow and proximity to retailers who are best suited to be part of the consumer engagement platform. Each segment of this ecosystem will be built out simultaneously, giving mPhase the ability to add both current and future EV owners to the ecosystem. The Company believes that it has the necessary equipment, installation and support partners to facilitate a rapid expansion program. 5G functionality tied to the mPower sites will be implemented selectively under separate co-location pilot programs.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

mPhase Launches Pilot Programs as Part of mPower Consumer Engagement Platform -- Provides Mid-Year Update Gaithersburg, MD, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: XDSL) (“mPhase” or the “Company”), a technology company developing the mPower 5G-enhanced electric vehicle (EV) charging network and consumer engagement …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Altimmune Announces Update on AdCOVID Phase 1 Clinical Trial
Logiq Partners with Mentalku to Offer Mobile Payment Services to Millions of Driver License ...
OTC: DRCR, Deer Cashmere Holding Co. Launches Swifty Global and Announces New Chief Executive Officer
Corning Appoints Pamela J. Craig to its Board of Directors
Grieg Seafood ASA sells its Shetland operations for GBP 164 million
TAAT Reports Fiscal Q2 2021 Financial Results with Over 300% Sequential Revenue Growth
GrandVision takes note of EssilorLuxottica's decision to close the transaction with HAL on 1 July ...
Bayshore Petroleum Corp. Provides Update on Proposed Reverse Takeover Transaction and Signing of ...
Approval of CN-KCS Voting Trust Is Essential Next Step for Shippers and Others to Have Their Say on ...
Increased sales and earnings expected for first half of 2021
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus