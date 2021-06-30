mPhase Launches Pilot Programs as Part of mPower Consumer Engagement Platform -- Provides Mid-Year Update

Gaithersburg, MD, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: XDSL) (“mPhase” or the “Company”), a technology company developing the mPower 5G-enhanced electric vehicle (EV) charging network and consumer engagement platform, announces the first phase of its mPower roll-out with newly-signed customers. The initial stage of this roll-out will involve multiple pilot programs strategically selected to demonstrate the effectiveness of the platform’s consumer engagement technology component across a broad selection of retailers, ranging from small regional chains to national brands. The goal is to begin these pilots in early July, with an initial 180-day test period to follow.



The Company’s patented anonymous engagement technology allows retail locations to convert their Wi-Fi and app into an affordable AI-driven customer engagement tool that tailors promotions to individual consumer preferences. This powerful tool, which has already been developed and tested, will be a central part of the mPower ecosystem. The concept behind this ecosystem is to provide consumers with targeted products or services while they are mobile or during the time they are charging their vehicle; while also giving retailers opportunities to drive foot traffic into their stores. To facilitate this ecosystem, the Company will install mPower-branded EV and 5G equipment at suitable locations to monetize additional points of contact. Pilots for EV/5G sites will be announced in the second phase of the roll-out.

mPhase is designing pilots for grocery stores, malls, restaurants, convenience stores and similar high-traffic sites with EV/5G compatibility. The size of each new pilot will vary, depending upon the individual goals of the franchisee or corporate owner, the identities of which will be revealed at a future date for competitive reasons. The long-term goal is to establish the mPower brand as a preferred partner for both retailers and consumers seeking a pathway to improve the transition into an EV-centric future.

The Company has already received a significant number of customer requests to host supercharger sites, which will feature mPower EV charging stations and ultra-high speed 5G. Management is currently selecting the ten most suitable pilot locations based on sustainable, high traffic flow and proximity to retailers who are best suited to be part of the consumer engagement platform. Each segment of this ecosystem will be built out simultaneously, giving mPhase the ability to add both current and future EV owners to the ecosystem. The Company believes that it has the necessary equipment, installation and support partners to facilitate a rapid expansion program. 5G functionality tied to the mPower sites will be implemented selectively under separate co-location pilot programs.