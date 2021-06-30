Allogene Therapeutics Granted FDA Fast Track Designation for ALLO-605, the First TurboCAR T Cell Therapy, for the Treatment of Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma
- Phase 1 IGNITE Dose Escalation Trial of ALLO-605 Initiated in Q2 2021
- ALLO-605 is the Third Prong of the Company’s Clinical Strategy to Target BCMA for the Treatment of Multiple Myeloma
- TurboCARTM Technology Provides Selective, Programmable Cytokine Signaling Designed to Improve Function and Potency of AlloCAR T Cells
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALLO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of allogeneic CAR T (AlloCAR T) therapies for cancer, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation to ALLO-605, the Company’s next-generation AlloCAR T therapy targeting BCMA for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. The FDA granted Fast Track designation based on the potential of ALLO-605 to address the unmet need for patients who have failed other standard multiple myeloma therapies. The Phase 1 dose escalation portion of the IGNITE trial evaluating ALLO-605 was initiated in Q2 2021.
ALLO-605 is the Company’s first TurboCAR clinical candidate. TurboCAR is a proprietary, next generation platform technology based upon programmable cytokine signaling designed to improve the function and potency of AlloCAR T cells. These properties may also enable CAR T therapy to succeed in solid tumors and increase efficacy in hematologic malignancies. Preclinical results from the ALLO-605 study were presented in a poster session at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) annual meeting in December of 2020.
“We are very pleased with the continued momentum of our anti-BCMA portfolio for patients with multiple myeloma and look forward to making allogeneic CAR T therapy a potential option for these patients,” said Rafael Amado, M.D., Executive Vice President of Research and Development and Chief Medical Officer. “With studies now underway for ALLO-715 alone and in combination with a gamma secretase inhibitor, as well as ALLO-605 as our next generation CAR T, we are taking an aggressive three-pronged approach aimed at exploring the unique attributes of AlloCAR T therapies for patients with rapidly progressing disease.”
