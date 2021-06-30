checkAd

Helsinki, Finland – June 30th, 2021 As part of the PrivX growth strategy SSH.COM has announced today new industry-focused solutions: PrivX MSP (Managed Service Providers) and PrivX OT (Operational Technologies) Editions.

”These vertical Editions in the PrivX portfolio allow new customer segments to secure privileged credentials and other secrets by enabling customers to align processes with JIT (just-in-time) and Zero Trust access control frameworks. In many cases, customers can eliminate static credentials from their environment and migrate to the passwordless era. SSH has already been working with pilot customers in both market segments and is now launching these solutions to the market.“ said Dr. Teemu Tunkelo, CEO of SSH.COM.

PrivX MSP Edition helps Managed Service Providers to improve security and operational scalability by providing privileged access management in their cross-functional data center and hybrid cloud ecosystems that consist of application owners, infrastructure administrators, SW developers, DevOps engineers and third-party experts. PrivX can also provide them new revenue streams through PAMaaS offerings.

PrivX OT Edition provides on- and off-site operators, administrators, maintenance staff and 3rd party vendors a secure and fast, one-click access to OT targets, from a centrally managed system, helping the customers to meet their IEC62443 and ISO27001 certification goals.

PrivX MSP and PrivX OT Editions provide SSH with a growth potential that is significantly larger than the Traditional PrivX Enterprise IT market alone.

PrivX is a lean, quick-to-implement, and easy-to-use access management solution for privileged access in on-premise, hybrid, and cloud environments. PrivX helps clients to flexibly control, monitor and log access to critical data according to user roles and related privileges.

For more PrivX information, please visit: https://www.ssh.com/products/privx

For more information:
Kristian Nieminen
SSH.COM
+358 50 3777970
kristian.nieminen@ssh.com

About SSH.COM
SSH.COM helps organizations safeguard their mission-critical digital assets at rest, in transit and in use. We have 5,000+ customers worldwide, including 40 percent of Fortune 500 companies, and major organizations in Finance, Government, Retail, and Industries. 

We are committed to helping our customers secure their business in the age of hybrid cloud and distributed IT and OT solutions. Our Zero Trust solutions offer safe electronic communications, secure access to servers and between servers. Our teams in North America, Europe, Asia along with a global network of certified partners ensure customer success. The company’s shares (SSH1V) are listed on Nasdaq OMX Helsinki. www.ssh.com.

###





