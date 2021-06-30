”These vertical Editions in the PrivX portfolio allow new customer segments to secure privileged credentials and other secrets by enabling customers to align processes with JIT (just-in-time) and Zero Trust access control frameworks. In many cases, customers can eliminate static credentials from their environment and migrate to the passwordless era. SSH has already been working with pilot customers in both market segments and is now launching these solutions to the market.“ said Dr. Teemu Tunkelo, CEO of SSH.COM.

Helsinki, Finland – June 30 th , 202 1 – As part of the PrivX growth strategy SSH.COM has announced today new industry-focused solutions: PrivX MSP (Managed Service Providers) and PrivX OT (Operational Technologies) Editions.

SSH .COM PrivX expands its portfolio to new market segments

PrivX MSP Edition helps Managed Service Providers to improve security and operational scalability by providing privileged access management in their cross-functional data center and hybrid cloud ecosystems that consist of application owners, infrastructure administrators, SW developers, DevOps engineers and third-party experts. PrivX can also provide them new revenue streams through PAMaaS offerings.

PrivX OT Edition provides on- and off-site operators, administrators, maintenance staff and 3rd party vendors a secure and fast, one-click access to OT targets, from a centrally managed system, helping the customers to meet their IEC62443 and ISO27001 certification goals.

PrivX MSP and PrivX OT Editions provide SSH with a growth potential that is significantly larger than the Traditional PrivX Enterprise IT market alone.

PrivX is a lean, quick-to-implement, and easy-to-use access management solution for privileged access in on-premise, hybrid, and cloud environments. PrivX helps clients to flexibly control, monitor and log access to critical data according to user roles and related privileges.

