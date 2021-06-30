California Gold Shareholders Approve Plan of Arrangement With Stratabound

Approximately 85% of the issued and outstanding California Gold Shares were represented in person or by proxy at the special meeting of California Gold held today (the " California Gold Meeting "). 71.95% of the California Gold Shares represented at the California Gold Meeting were voted in favour of the Arrangement.

TORONTO, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratabound Minerals Corp. (TSXV:SB) (“ Stratabound ”) and California Gold Mining Inc. (CSE:CGM) (" California Gold ") are pleased to announce that shareholders of California Gold (" California Gold Shareholders ") have approved the previously announced transaction pursuant to which Stratabound will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of California Gold (the " California Gold Shares "), by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the " Arrangement "). Pursuant to the Arrangement, each California Gold Shareholder will receive 1.00 common share of Stratabound for each California Gold Share held.

It is expected that California Gold will apply for a final order of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) for approval of the Arrangement on July 5, 2021. Subject to final court approval being obtained and the satisfaction or waiver of all remaining closing conditions, the Arrangement is expected to become effective on or about July 7, 2021. Following completion of the Arrangement, the California Gold Shares will be delisted from the CSE and an application will also be made for California Gold to cease to be a reporting issuer in the applicable jurisdictions.

California Gold will file a report of voting results on its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT STRATABOUND

Stratabound Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SB) is a well funded Canadian exploration and development company focused on gold exploration at its flagship Golden Culvert Project, Yukon Territory and its new McIntyre Brook Project, New Brunswick, Canada. The Company also holds a significant land position that hosts three base metals deposits in the Bathurst base metals camp of new Brunswick featuring the Captain Copper Cobalt Gold Deposit that hosts an NI 43-101 Measured and Indicated Resource.

Mr. R. Kim Tyler, P.Geo, President and CEO of Stratabound, and a “Qualified Person” for the purpose of NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

ABOUT CALIFORNIA GOLD

California Gold Mining Inc.’s flagship Fremont gold project located in Mariposa County, California lies within California’s prolific Mother Lode Gold Belt.