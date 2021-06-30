checkAd

Genasys Inc. Receives $3.0 Million in LRAD Domestic and International Security Orders

Industry Veteran, Mansour Karam, Appointed Director of Business Development for Northern and Sub-Saharan Africa to Address Growing Regional Demand

SAN DIEGO, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in critical communications systems and solutions, today announced $3.0 million in domestic and international LRAD systems orders. The LRAD systems will be used for public safety, border, homeland, and commercial security applications in the United States, African countries, and other nations.

"Escalating international border incursions and homeland security threats are increasing the demand for LRAD systems and integrations," said Richard S. Danforth, Chief Executive Officer of Genasys Inc. "U.S. and international public safety agencies are using LRAD's exceptional long-range communication and unique capabilities to de-escalate dangerous situations, protect civilians, and safeguard officers."

"An increasing number of countries in our region face intensifying public safety challenges," said Peter Ayre, Vice President of Middle East, Africa, and Central Asia Business Development for Genasys Inc. "Genasys systems provide solutions for many of the pervasive law enforcement, border, and homeland security issues in these nations."

The Company also announced that Mr. Mansour Karam has been appointed Director of Business Development for Northern and Sub-Saharan Africa to address the growing regional demand for LRAD systems and Genasys mass notification solutions.

Fluent in Arabic, French and English, Mr. Karam served as Motorola Solutions' Regional Channel Director in the Middle East from 2019 – 2021, and Senior Channel Sales Manager from 2012 - 2019. He grew Motorola Solutions' distribution channel network from 64 to 112 partners, and secured, signed, and delivered major business deals in the Utilities, Governments, and Oil & Gas sectors. From 2010 – 2012, Mr. Karam was Senior Radio Sales Engineer for Saudi Ericsson Communication.

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions that help keep people safe. Genasys systems are in service in more than 100 countries around the world in a range of diverse applications, including defense, public safety, national emergency warning systems, mass notification, law enforcement, critical infrastructure protection, and many more. For more information, visit genasys.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters discussed are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. We base these statements on particular assumptions that we have made in light of our industry experience, the stage of product and market development as well as our perception of historical trends, current market conditions, current economic data, expected future developments and other factors that we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation our ability to recognize the expected synergies and other benefits of the Zonehaven acquisition; difficulties in integrating Zonehaven post-closing; diversion of management time addressing post-closing transaction-related issues; uncertainties related to litigation involving the acquisition of Zonehaven; uncertainties related to unanticipated integration costs or undisclosed liabilities assumed; uncertainties related to the acceptance of the Zonehaven acquisition and its products by third parties; the business impact of health crises or outbreaks of disease, such as epidemics or pandemics and how they may affect our supply chain, and other risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control. Risks and uncertainties are identified and discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are based on information and management’s expectations as of the date hereof. Future results may differ materially from our current expectations. For more information regarding other potential risks and uncertainties, see the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020. Genasys Inc. disclaims any intent or obligation to update those forward-looking statements, except as otherwise specifically stated. 

