DSS Forms Liquid Value Asset Management to Capitalize on Algorithmic Trading Opportunities with Attractive Risk Adjusted Returns

ROCHESTER, N.Y., June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Document Security Systems, Inc. (“DSS” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: DSS), a multinational company operating business segments in blockchain security, direct marketing, healthcare, consumer packaging, real estate, renewable energy, and securitized digital assets, today announced the further expansion of its DSS Securities, Inc. business through its wholly owned subsidiary DSS Financial Management Inc.’s launch of Liquid Value Asset Management Limited (“LVAM”), a fund management company domiciled in Hong Kong.

Former co-head of Societe Generale equity derivatives in Asia and former Citadel portfolio manager team up with DSS and bring track record of 20% per annum returns

Wilson Lee, former co-head of Societe Generale’s equity derivatives in Asia, and Jackson Kwan, former portfolio manager at Citadel in Chicago, have teamed up with DSS to launch LVAM. The fund will focus on algorithmic trading of liquid equities, futures, exchange-traded-funds, and cryptocurrencies. Lee and Kwan bring a dedicated team of eight experience staff members, custom software, and privately developed algorithms with a demonstrated track record of consistent 20% per annum returns with a Sharpe ratio over 2.0 in real-time trading.

“We are excited to work with Wilson and Jackson as we further expand the financial segment of our increasingly diverse operations,” stated Frank D. Heuszel, CEO of DSS. “I am confident that under LVAM this team can rapidly expand trading and grow assets under management to more than $1 billion.”

LVAM’s algorithmic trading includes short- and long-term trades while offering the unique attribute of being able to liquidate the portfolio into cash within 5 to 10 minutes under normal market conditions. Together with the strong performance track record of the team, these attributes position LVAM as a prime vehicle for private and institutional investors seeking a highly liquid investment fund with extremely attractive risk adjusted returns relative to the volatility and unpredictability of the markets.

