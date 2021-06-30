checkAd

Vicinity Motor Corp. Announces Uplisting to the Nasdaq Capital Market Under New Trading Symbol 'VEV'

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / Vicinity Motor Corp. (TSXV:VMC)(OTCQX:BUSXF)(FSE:6LG) ("Vicinity Motor," “VMC” or the "Company") (formerly Grande West Transportation Group Inc.), a leading supplier of electric, CNG, gas and clean diesel vehicles, today announced that the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC has approved the listing of the Company's common shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq").

The Company expects to begin trading on the Nasdaq on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 under the symbol "VEV". The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the OTCQX until market close on July 6, 2021. The trading symbols for on the TSX Venture and Frankfurt exchanges will remain unchanged.

"The listing of our shares on the Nasdaq represents a significant milestone for Vicinity Motor as we leverage our strong momentum to accelerate sales of our next-generation electric vehicle (EV) products," said William Trainer, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Vicinity Motor Corp. "We believe a Nasdaq listing will help elevate the Company's public profile, expand our shareholder base, improve liquidity and enhance shareholder value."

"We continue to see traction in the marketplace, delivering 20% more vehicles in the first quarter of 2021 than we did in all of 2020 combined. We believe that our growth in the future will be driven by our breakthrough Vicinity Lightning™ EV bus, as well as our new VMC 1200 Class 3 EV truck. Both of which have seen strong support from government agencies, private operators, dealers and transit authorities for the electrification of their fleets. We expect additional EV innovations we have been developing to further solidify our position as a leader in this market. VMC is well positioned for continued growth and we have the human and financial resources in place necessary to support that growth. We look forward to sharing our story with a wider network of Nasdaq investors."

About Vicinity Motor Corp.
Vicinity Motor Corp. (TSXV:VMC)(OTCQX:BUSXF)(FRA:6LG) is a leading supplier of electric, CNG, gas and clean-diesel vehicles for both public and commercial enterprise use in the U.S and Canada. The Company's flagship line of Vicinity™ buses, which maintain a dominant market share in Canada, are produced by the Company's world-class manufacturing partners or at the Company's Buy America Act compliant assembly facility in Washington state. The Company's innovative Vicinity Lightning™ EV bus, enabled through a strategic supply agreement with BMW batteries and components, seeks to lead the global transition to more sustainable transit vehicles in the private and public markets. For more information, please visit https://vicinitymotorcorp.com.

28.06.21
Vicinity Motor Electric Vehicle Customers to Receive up to $100,000 in Incentives per Vehicle from British Columbia Government
23.06.21
Vicinity Motor Corp. Receives $7.5 Million in Proceeds from Accelerated Warrant Exercises
22.06.21
Vicinity Motor Corp. Announces Product Specifications and Initiates Sales for Fully Electric Medium-Duty VMC 1200 Truck
21.06.21
Vicinity Motor Corp. Receives Order for Three Vicinit(TM) Classic Buses to Québec Transit Operator Le Groupe Transbus
16.06.21
Vicinity Motor Corp. Announces Partnership with Danfoss Editron to Power Next-Generation Medium Duty Vicinity Lightning(TM) EV Buses
14.06.21
Vicinity Motor Corp. Receives $6.0 Million Initial Order for Vicinity Lightning(TM) EV Buses from Calgary Transit
07.06.21
Vicinity Motor Affirms State of Washington Support for Transit Electrification with State Grant
02.06.21
Vicinity Motor Corp. Announces Entry into Medium-Duty Electric Truck Market
01.06.21
Vicinity Motor Corp. to Present at LD Micro Invitational XI