Love Hemp Group PLC Announces Total Voting Rights

LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / For the purposes of the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, Love Hemp (AQSE:LIFE) (OTCQB:WRHLF) announces that the Company has 829,145,188 ordinary shares of 1p …

LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / For the purposes of the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, Love Hemp (AQSE:LIFE) (OTCQB:WRHLF) announces that the Company has 829,145,188 ordinary shares of 1p each in issue ('Ordinary Shares'), each share carrying the right to one vote. The figure of 829,145,188 should be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information please visit: www.lovehempgroup.com or contact: