Statement from Davidson Kempner regarding Qiagen

London (ots/PRNewswire) - Qiagen's Supervisory Board suffers from a lack of
trust and confidence due to its history of ineffectiveness and governance
concerns. This has created a credibility issue that is currently reflected in
Qiagen's steep valuation discount to peers and its own historic multiples, and
negatively impacts the business.

The Chairman, Lawrence Rosen, has been on the Board for eight years and has been
a senior member that has presided over a series of governance failings that have
negatively impacted the business and its shareholders. Elizabeth Tallet, has
been on the Board for ten years and similarly with Lawrence Rosen, was
intimately involved in these historic governance issues, including closely
supporting the failed sales process to Thermo Fisher Scientific. By remaining on
the Board, Lawrence Rosen and Elizabeth Tallet fail to take appropriate
responsibility for their past failings and are preventing the process to refresh
the leadership of the Supervisory Board.

The votes at yesterday's AGM are a clear signal that shareholders share our
concerns. Qiagen AGMs typically record 95%+ votes in favour of the reappointment
of Board members, unless there have been specific concerns. The votes for
Lawrence Rosen (83.64%) and Elizabeth Tallet (61.95%) are clearly well below
these historic levels of support and confirm that they do not enjoy the full
support of the shareholders and that there are serious doubts about their
credibility and effectiveness.

There is an urgent need to restore the credibility of shareholders in the
Company by refreshing the leadership of the Supervisory Board with the
appointment of a new external Chairman with a strong pedigree of leading dynamic
businesses within the healthcare industry. Lawrence Rosen and Elizabeth Tallet
should accordingly step down from the Supervisory Board to enable this process
to commence, which is in the best interest of all the Company's stakeholders.

About Davidson Kempner

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP is a global institutional alternative
asset management firm, founded in 1983, with over 400 team members and
approximately $37.7 billion in assets under management (estimate as of 1 June,
2021).

The Firm offers a number of products including the Multi-Strategy Funds, the
Distressed Opportunities Funds and drawdown funds.

The Firm's investment strategies include Distressed, Merger Arbitrage,
Long/Short Equities, Convertible Arbitrage and Long/Short Credit.

For media enquiries:

Greenbrook
Andrew Honnor, Rob White, Fanni Bodri
Email: davidsonkempner@greenbrookpr.com
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7952-2000

