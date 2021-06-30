Statement from Davidson Kempner regarding Qiagen

London (ots/PRNewswire) - Qiagen's Supervisory Board suffers from a lack of

trust and confidence due to its history of ineffectiveness and governance

concerns. This has created a credibility issue that is currently reflected in

Qiagen's steep valuation discount to peers and its own historic multiples, and

negatively impacts the business.



The Chairman, Lawrence Rosen, has been on the Board for eight years and has been

a senior member that has presided over a series of governance failings that have

negatively impacted the business and its shareholders. Elizabeth Tallet, has

been on the Board for ten years and similarly with Lawrence Rosen, was

intimately involved in these historic governance issues, including closely

supporting the failed sales process to Thermo Fisher Scientific. By remaining on

the Board, Lawrence Rosen and Elizabeth Tallet fail to take appropriate

responsibility for their past failings and are preventing the process to refresh

the leadership of the Supervisory Board.







concerns. Qiagen AGMs typically record 95%+ votes in favour of the reappointment

of Board members, unless there have been specific concerns. The votes for

Lawrence Rosen (83.64%) and Elizabeth Tallet (61.95%) are clearly well below

these historic levels of support and confirm that they do not enjoy the full

support of the shareholders and that there are serious doubts about their

credibility and effectiveness.



There is an urgent need to restore the credibility of shareholders in the

Company by refreshing the leadership of the Supervisory Board with the

appointment of a new external Chairman with a strong pedigree of leading dynamic

businesses within the healthcare industry. Lawrence Rosen and Elizabeth Tallet

should accordingly step down from the Supervisory Board to enable this process

to commence, which is in the best interest of all the Company's stakeholders.



About Davidson Kempner



Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP is a global institutional alternative

asset management firm, founded in 1983, with over 400 team members and

approximately $37.7 billion in assets under management (estimate as of 1 June,

2021).



The Firm offers a number of products including the Multi-Strategy Funds, the

Distressed Opportunities Funds and drawdown funds.



The Firm's investment strategies include Distressed, Merger Arbitrage,

Long/Short Equities, Convertible Arbitrage and Long/Short Credit.



