Maxeon Solar Technologies Releases Inaugural Sustainability Report

SINGAPORE, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN), a global leader in solar innovation and channels, today announced the release of its first Sustainability Report. This provides Maxeon's customers, investors and the wider public a detailed overview of the company's Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) achievements, initiatives, policies and future plans.

In December 2020, in its first full quarter of independent operation, Maxeon joined the United Nations Global Compact, the world's largest voluntary corporate sustainability initiative. The Sustainability Report aligns Maxeon's ambitions and long-term goals with the United Nations Global Compact's Ten Principles and the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

"We are delighted to issue our inaugural Sustainability Report, celebrating the strong foundations we build upon as we begin our sustainability journey as an independent company. This establishes our place as a leader in driving a holistic approach to sustainability in our industry," said Jeff Waters, Chief Executive Officer of Maxeon Solar Technologies. "As a solar company, our products are key to fighting climate change and we plan to continue to deliver industry-leading technologies to power a sustainable, decarbonised world. We also generate long-term value for our employees, customers, shareholders and the communities where we operate by Holding Ourselves to a Higher Standard in the way we conduct our business, as highlighted in the Sustainability Report."

Maxeon presents its ESG performance through the lens of the company's 'Material Topics'. These were selected through an extensive materiality assessment exercise covering stakeholders including employees, community partners, customers, governmental agencies and regulators, investors, suppliers, as well as Maxeon's Board of Directors and Executive Leadership Team. This approach provides both bottom-up inputs and top-down validation.

"Sustainability is a journey. And to begin ours at Maxeon, we have leveraged the best corporate sustainability practices to formulate our strategy and alongside our passionate employees, we have identified the issues we can contribute to most," said Lindsey Wiedmann, Chief Legal Officer and Global ESG Executive Leader. "During our materiality assessment exercise, it was important to hear and act on the views of our stakeholders, as their input leads to the creation of shared value. We know that our company will be much more effective in achieving our ESG goals with a collective engagement across the organization and with our customers, suppliers and investors."