checkAd

Axos Bank Named One of Top 3 Internet Banks

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.06.2021, 14:45  |  19   |   |   

For the second straight year, personal finance website Kiplinger.com has named Axos Bank one of the three Best Internet Banks and one of the Best Banks for Parents with Kids.

“Axos has appealing no-fee checking accounts for teens, seniors and everyone in between,” the website said in its annual list of America’s best banks. “Most customers should be able to find something they like among Axos’s main trio of free checking accounts, which all offer unlimited reimbursement of domestic out-of-network ATM fees.”

Kiplinger.com noted that Axos Bank’s Essential Checking account offers Direct Deposit Express, which allows customers to access direct-deposited paychecks up to two days early. Axos customers with Rewards Checking accounts can earn up to 1.25% Annual Percentage Yield (APY), the website said, while CashBack Checking customers can earn up to 1.00% cash back on all transactions that require a signature – up to $2,000 per month – provided they maintain a $1,500 average daily collected balance.

The website also praised Axos’ no-fee, no-minimum First Checking account for helping get “teens off to a sound start with banking.” Available to children ages 13-17, First Checking offers a 0.1% APY, up to $12 monthly in ATM fee refunds, and no overdraft or insufficient-funds fees.

About Axos Bank

Born digital, Axos Bank empowers smarter money choices by offering a full suite of banking, investing, and personal financial management tools in one convenient place. Through its proprietary online banking platform, Axos gives customers access to a range of award-winning banking products built around competitive interest rates and no-to-low fees. Axos Bank holds nearly $15 billion in assets and is a wholly owned unit of Axos Financial, whose common stock is listed on the NYSE under the symbol “AX” and is a component of the Russell 2000 Index, the KBW Nasdaq Financial Technology Index, and the S&P SmallCap 600 Index. For more information about Axos Bank, please visit www.axosbank.com.




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Axos Bank Named One of Top 3 Internet Banks For the second straight year, personal finance website Kiplinger.com has named Axos Bank one of the three Best Internet Banks and one of the Best Banks for Parents with Kids. “Axos has appealing no-fee checking accounts for teens, seniors and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important ...
Court Order Establishes New Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Churchill Capital Corporation IV Class ...
Filing of the Proposed Cash Tender Offer for the Shares of Suez Initiated by Veolia
Accenture Acquires Bionic to Help Brands Drive Customer Growth and Innovation
Harris Williams Advises Riggs Distler & Company, Inc. on its Pending Sale to Centuri Group, Inc.
Salesforce Announces Pricing of Aggregate $8 Billion Senior Notes Offering
Moderna Announces Emergency Use Authorization for its COVID-19 Vaccine Granted by Government of ...
Revel Opens Largest Universal Fast Charging Depot in the Americas With Launch of Brooklyn Superhub
Salesforce Announces Issuance of Inaugural Sustainability Bond
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Wish Reopens San Francisco HQ and Announces Flex Work Plan
American Water’s Sharon Manker Recognized by DiversityPlus Magazine as One of the Top 15 Women in ...
Palantir, DataRobot Partner to Bring Speed and Agility to Demand Forecasting Models
Richard Jones to Leave Coty
CN-KCS Voting Trust Strongly Supported by International Brotherhood of Boilermakers
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Exelixis and Ipsen Announce Cabozantinib in Combination with an Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels