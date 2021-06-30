checkAd

Vertex Expands Partnership and Releases Integration for Mirakl Marketplace Platform with Full VAT Support

Solution simplifies compliance for new European Union VAT e-commerce regulations

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) (“Vertex” or the “Company”), a global provider of tax technology solutions, announced its new Vertex Tax Links integration for Mirakl, the enterprise SaaS platform that powers over 300 online marketplaces. Combined with the existing integration to the Mirakl platform for sales and use tax, Vertex now offers global end-to-end tax solutions for Mirakl customers.

As new value-added tax (VAT) rules for e-commerce transactions take effect on July 1, 2021, this integration will help companies remotely selling and supplying intra-European Union goods by enabling them to seamlessly calculate tax using Vertex Indirect Tax O Series. Vertex Tax Links for the Mirakl Marketplace Platform enables customers to automate global VAT determination, reducing the risk of audits and penalties due to inaccurate remittance.

In today’s digital first environment, organizations continue to expand their sales channels and drive profitable growth by launching their own enterprise marketplaces. According to a recent study by Mirakl, in the last quarter of 2020, marketplaces grew by more than 80 percent year-over-year, more than double the rate of overall e-commerce growth. However, changes to VAT regulations for e-commerce going into effect on July 1, 2021 in the EU could pose new challenges, increasing complexity with changes to rates, thresholds and remittance processes for all organizations doing business in the EU.

“Together Vertex and Mirakl are helping companies to launch and operate an enterprise marketplace with ease,” said Luca Cassina, Executive Vice President Customer Success B2C EMEA at Mirakl. “With their innovative technology, Vertex enables our clients and the sellers on their marketplaces to easily conform to the new regulation so they can continue to focus on providing a seamless customer experience for shoppers and buyers.”  

Mirakl enables B2B and B2C multinational enterprises to launch and scale marketplaces quickly. The world’s most trusted brands choose Mirakl for its comprehensive solution of technology, expertise, and the Mirakl Connect ecosystem to unlock the power of the platform business model. With this new integration, Vertex joins the rapidly growing Mirakl Connect ecosystem providing Mirakl-powered Marketplace operators with an enterprise solution for global tax management, compliance and reporting.

