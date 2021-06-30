checkAd

Evli Bank Plc - Managers' Transactions

EVLI BANK PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 30.6.2021, AT 3.45 PM (EET/EEST)

____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Mikola, Juho
Position: Chief Financial Officer
Issuer: Evli Bank Plc
LEI: 743700VK1NB8HRGTQH74

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700VK1NB8HRGTQH74_20210630081723_9
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-06-29
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000170915
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2572 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 2572 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR

The transaction concerns the receipt of a share award related to the Restricted Share Plan 2018. Evli informed about the share-based incentive plan in a stock exchange release on June 8, 2018.

EVLI BANK PLC


For additional information, please contact:
Sari Paronen, Communications Specialist, Evli Bank Plc, tel. +358 40 7442697, sari.paronen@evli.com


Evli Bank Plc

Evli is a bank specialized in investments that helps institutions, corporations and private persons increase their wealth sustainably. The product and service offering includes mutual funds, asset management and capital markets services, alternative investment products, equity research, incentive plan design and administration as well as Corporate Finance services. The company also offers banking services that support clients' investment operations. Evli is Finland´s most widely used institutional asset manager* and offers Finland's best Private Banking service**.

Evli has a total of EUR 15.0 billion in client assets under management (net 3/2021). Evli Group's equity capital totals EUR 105.1 million and its BIS capital adequacy ratio is 16.2 percent (March 31, 2021). The company has around 270 employees. Evli Bank Plc's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

*KANTAR SIFO Prospera External Asset Management Finland 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 surveys.
**KANTAR SIFO Prospera Private Banking 2019 and 2020 Finland surveys.

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, main media, www.evli.com





