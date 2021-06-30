checkAd

Conduent Transportation Analysis Traffic on Major U.S. Toll Road Systems Soars in March, April and May 2021, Eclipsing Pre-COVID Levels

Analysis of systems in four states shows May 2021 traffic grew 82 percent, April grew 127.8 percent and March grew 25.9 percent versus same periods in 2020

May and April 2021 traffic increased more than 15 percent versus 2019 levels, while March traffic increased 11.6 percent versus the same period in 2019

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One year after the COVID-19 pandemic first hit major toll road traffic volumes, traffic on several of the nation’s largest toll road systems soared in March, April and May 2021, according to an analysis of data usage from Conduent Transportation, a global business unit of Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT). The 2021 volumes, which include electronic toll transactions from transponders and license plate images captured for toll-by-mail programs, significantly eclipse 2020 and 2019 levels for the same months.

Conduent operates six of the 10 largest toll systems in the U.S., including systems in California, Florida, New Jersey and New York, which averaged nearly 270 million motorist transactions per month combined in 2019. This analysis of 2021 tolling trends is based on the traffic volumes from those systems.

Findings include:

  • After beginning 2021 with year-over-year declines in tolling traffic in both January and February, traffic increased in March 2021 by 25.9 percent versus March 2020 and increased 11.6 percent versus March 2019.
  • The rebound expanded in April 2021, when traffic was 127.8 percent higher than one year ago and 15.2 percent higher than April 2019.
  • Strong growth continued in May 2021, with traffic 82 percent higher than May 2020 levels and 15.4 percent higher than May 2019.

Gains in 2021 reflect the broader U.S. economic recovery, including states’ lifting of COVID-19-related restrictions and reopening of businesses and communities, according to Conduent, the industry leader in automated or electronic tolling in the United States. Conduent also continues to help transportation agencies shift to automated, cashless transactions to eliminate currency handling and limit COVID-19 exposures.

“The strong traffic growth in March, April and May, although just three months, is very positive for state agencies that count on tolling revenue to fund important transportation and infrastructure projects,” said Scott Doering, Vice President and General Manager, Road Usage Charging at Conduent. “While traffic volatility could continue, the robust growth this spring shows more motorists getting back on the road to commute to jobs, visit food and retail destinations, and enjoy entertainment and tourism activities.”

