checkAd

Constellation Brands Announces Accelerated Stock Buyback

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.06.2021, 14:50  |  23   |   |   

VICTOR, N.Y., June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ and STZ.B), a leading beverage alcohol company, announced today that it has entered into an accelerated share repurchase (“ASR”) agreement with Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC to repurchase $500.0 million of its Class A common stock (“Common Stock”). Under the ASR agreement, Constellation will receive approximately 1.7 million shares on July 2, 2021, representing approximately 80% of the expected share repurchases under the ASR agreement, based on the company’s June 29, 2021 closing stock price of $230.98. The repurchased shares will become treasury shares.

The specific number of shares to be repurchased in the transaction is generally based upon the volume-weighted-average price of the Common Stock during the term of the ASR agreement, less a discount and is expected to be completed no later than October 2021. The purchase price for shares repurchased in the accelerated share repurchase transaction will be paid primarily with cash on hand and will be completed under the company’s current share repurchase authorization, which currently has approximately $3.4 billion in authorization remaining before giving effect to the ASR.

“This accelerated share repurchase transaction demonstrates our strong commitment to maximizing shareholder value, and aligns with our commitment to return $5 billion to shareholders through fiscal 2023,” said Constellation Brands President and Chief Executive Officer Bill Newlands.

This ASR agreement will not change the fiscal 2022 EPS guidance provided in our news release of earlier today and constitutes the $500 million incremental share repurchase referenced in that news release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The word “expect” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These statements may relate to business strategy, future operations, prospects, plans, and objectives of management, as well as information concerning expected actions of third parties. All forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and should not be construed in any manner as a guarantee that such results will in fact occur or will occur on any contemplated timetable. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and Constellation Brands undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

ABOUT CONSTELLATION BRANDS
At Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ and STZ.B), our mission is to build brands that people love because we believe sharing a toast, unwinding after a day, celebrating milestones, and helping people connect, are Worth Reaching For. It’s worth our dedication, hard work, and the bold calculated risks we take to deliver more for our consumers, trade partners, shareholders, and communities in which we live and work. It’s what has made us one of the fastest-growing large CPG companies in the U.S. at retail, and it drives our pursuit to deliver what’s next.

Today, we are a leading international producer and marketer of beer, wine, and spirits with operations in the U.S., Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. Every day, people reach for our high-end, iconic imported beer brands such as Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, and Pacifico, and our high-quality premium wine and spirits brands, including the Robert Mondavi Brand Family, Kim Crawford, Meiomi, The Prisoner Brand Family, SVEDKA Vodka, Casa Noble Tequila, and High West Whiskey.

But we won’t stop here. Our visionary leadership team and passionate employees from barrel room to boardroom are reaching for the next level, to explore the boundaries of the beverage alcohol industry and beyond. Join us in discovering what’s Worth Reaching For.

To learn more, follow us on Twitter @cbrands and visit www.cbrands.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS
Mike McGrew 773-251-4934 / michael.mcgrew@cbrands.com
Amy Martin 585-678-7141 / amy.martin@cbrands.com 		Patty Yahn-Urlaub 585-678-7483 / patty.yahn-urlaub@cbrands.com
Marisa Pepelea 312-741-2316 / marisa.pepelea@cbrands.com

A downloadable PDF copy of this news release can be found here: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ce85c7b0-6d8c-4aea-8a0f- ...





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Constellation Brands Announces Accelerated Stock Buyback VICTOR, N.Y., June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ and STZ.B), a leading beverage alcohol company, announced today that it has entered into an accelerated share repurchase (“ASR”) agreement with Goldman Sachs & …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Altimmune Announces Update on AdCOVID Phase 1 Clinical Trial
Logiq Partners with Mentalku to Offer Mobile Payment Services to Millions of Driver License ...
OTC: DRCR, Deer Cashmere Holding Co. Launches Swifty Global and Announces New Chief Executive Officer
Corning Appoints Pamela J. Craig to its Board of Directors
Grieg Seafood ASA sells its Shetland operations for GBP 164 million
TAAT Reports Fiscal Q2 2021 Financial Results with Over 300% Sequential Revenue Growth
GrandVision takes note of EssilorLuxottica's decision to close the transaction with HAL on 1 July ...
Bayshore Petroleum Corp. Provides Update on Proposed Reverse Takeover Transaction and Signing of ...
Approval of CN-KCS Voting Trust Is Essential Next Step for Shippers and Others to Have Their Say on ...
Increased sales and earnings expected for first half of 2021
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus