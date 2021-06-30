Bright Machines Welcomes McMillin Automation Concepts as a Manufacturers’ Representative

"Bright Machines Microfactories help our customers achieve predictable output, increased capacity, and improved overall equipment effectiveness," said Steve Heinzen, Business Development Director, Bright Machines. "We're excited to have McMillin Automation Concepts join our growing roster, extending the reach of manufacturers who can realize the benefits of smart automation in their factories."

Today, Bright Machines, an industry leader in intelligent, software-defined manufacturing, announced a new partnership with McMillin Automation Concepts, a CNC equipment distributor specializing in sheet metal fabrication and structural steel fabrication. McMillin Automation Concepts will now offer Bright Machines Microfactories –– the integration of intelligent software with adaptive robotics to automate assembly and inspection tasks –– to their customers in Missouri and Iowa.

"With over 13 years in the CNC Equipment industry as well as an additional six years in the steel plate and tube industry, we strive to find the correct solution at the right price to increase our customers' productivity as well as profitability. Bright Machines will be a great addition to our portfolio," said Chris McMillin, President of McMillin Automation Concepts.

About Bright Machines

Headquartered in San Francisco, Bright Machines is an industry-leading technology company that offers a revolutionary approach to intelligent, software-defined manufacturing. It leverages computer vision, machine learning, 3D simulation, and adaptive robotics to fundamentally change the flexibility, scalability, and economics of production. With more than 500 employees worldwide, they operate R&D centers in the U.S. and Israel, with additional field operations in the U.S., Mexico, China, and Poland.

The company recently entered into a definitive merger agreement with SCVX (NYSE: SCVX), a special purpose acquisition company, with the intent of becoming a publicly listed company in the second half of 2021.

Bright Machines is reimagining how products can be designed and produced to address the realities of today and the future ahead. Rethink everything you ever knew about manufacturing. Visit www.brightmachines.com.

