Hims & Hers Partners with Urban Outfitters To Bring Personalized Health and Wellness Solutions to More Consumers

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.06.2021, 14:57   

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (“Hims & Hers”, NYSE: HIMS), the multi-specialty telehealth platform focused on providing modern personalized health and wellness experiences to consumers, today announced a partnership with Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN), a leading lifestyle products and services company that is dedicated to inspiring their customers through a unique combination of product, creativity and cultural understanding — which will offer personalized health and wellness solutions, starting with the availability of select Hims products, on urbanoutfitters.com.

“Our priority has, and will always be, the consumer,” said Melissa Baird, Chief Operating Officer of Hims & Hers. “At Hims & Hers, we’re trying to provide everyone with access to gorgeously designed, high quality, personalized, and affordable products that benefit their health and wellness. Being able to expand our product reach to consumers through a partnership with such an iconic and inspirational lifestyle brand is incredibly exciting for us. We are truly honored to partner with Urban Outfitters and make Hims & Hers’ solutions available to their digitally native and diverse audience via urbanoutfitters.com.”

Hims & Hers and Urban Outfitters plan to expand the offering in the coming months by introducing select Hers products and offering more Hims solutions on UrbanOutfitters.com. The planned offering will include options for consumers seeking solutions for skin care and hair loss, sexual health and wellness, supplements, and other personal care items. The Blur Stick Concealer for Men, recently launched by Hims, will be Urban Outfitters first foray into men’s makeup.

“Digitally native consumers who visit Urban Outfitters are looking for the most personalized experiences that help them express their authentic selves,” said Jena Tracey, Executive Director of Merchandising for Urban Outfitters. “There is great synergy between the Urban Outfitters customer and those digitally native consumers who are interested in the personalized health and wellness offerings of Hims & Hers, and we are thrilled to be offering such beautiful and high quality products to people on our site.”

For more information please visit www.forhims.com, www.forhers.com or https://www.urbanoutfitters.com/.

About Hims & Hers

Hims & Hers is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling them to access high-quality medical care for numerous conditions related to primary care, mental health, sexual health, dermatology, and more. Launched in November 2017, the company also offers thoughtfully created and curated health and wellness products. With products and services available across all 50 states and Washington, D.C., Hims & Hers is able to provide access to quality, convenient and affordable care for all Americans. Hims & Hers was founded by CEO Andrew Dudum, Hilary Coles, Jack Abraham and Joe Spector at venture studio Atomic in San Francisco, California. For more information about Hims & Hers, please visit forhims.com and forhers.com.

ZeitTitel
24.06.21
Hims & Hers Deepens Dermatology Investment, Acquires Apostrophe
23.06.21
Hims & Hers Expands Hair Growth Offerings with Launch of Minoxidil 5% Foam
17.06.21
+++ AKTIE FÜR JEDES DEPOT +++: ECHTE GEWINN-MASCHINE! Analysten adeln das neue Schwergewicht! Spektakuläre Kursziele von über 13 CAD!
16.06.21
Hims & Hers Named D-To-C Brand of The Year By Ad Age
09.06.21
 Miley Cyrus Joins Hims & Hers as Creative Advisor
08.06.21
+++ BREAKING NEWS +++: JETZT GEHT DIE POST AB... 200 Mio. DEAL gemeldet! Aktie bestätigt Ausbruch und startet durch! STRONG BUY!