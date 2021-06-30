Ethics Approval for Cynata’s Clinical Trial in Diabetic Foot Ulcers

Key highlights



MELBOURNE, Australia, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cynata Therapeutics Limited (ASX: “CYP”, “Cynata”, or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specialising in cell therapeutics, is pleased to announce that it has received approval by the Central Adelaide Local Health Network Human Research Ethics Committee to commence a clinical trial of Cynata’s Cymerus mesenchymal stem cell (MSC) product in patients with diabetic foot ulcers.

The trial, entitled “A Randomised, Controlled, Phase 1 Study to Investigate Safety, Tolerability and Efficacy of CYP-006TK in Adults with Diabetic Foot Ulcers”, aims to recruit 30 participants, who will be randomly assigned to receive either CYP-006TK or standard care treatment. This will be the first clinical trial to utilise CYP-006TK, a polymer-coated silicon dressing (seeded with Cymerus MSCs) that Cynata has licensed from TekCyte Pty Ltd (TekCyte). As announced on 28 June 2021, Cynata has engaged leading clinical research organisation, Datapharm Australia, to assist in the conduct and management of the trial.

The investigational treatment period is 4 weeks, and each patient will be evaluated for a total of 24 weeks. The primary endpoint of the trial is safety, while secondary efficacy endpoints include the following outcome measures after 12 and 24 weeks:

Percentage ulcer area change

Days to complete ulcer healing

Days to 50% ulcer healing

Percentage change in ulcer volume

Ulcer pain



The trial will take place at Royal Adelaide Hospital and The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Adelaide, under the leadership of Professor Robert Fitridge, who is Professor of Vascular Surgery at the University of Adelaide, Head of Vascular Surgery at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, and Consultant Vascular Surgeon with the Central Adelaide Local Health Network. Patient recruitment is expected to commence in the second half of this year, subject to the completion of customary regulatory and administrative approvals, as well as other trial start up activities, which are currently underway.