SELLAS Reports Promising Updated Clinical Data and Initial Immune Response Profiles from Ongoing Phase 1/2 Study of Galinpepimut-S (GPS) Combined with Keytruda for Treating WT1+ Advanced Ovarian Cancer

Updated Data Shows 100 Percent of Patients Alive and 45.5 Percent Continuing Investigational Therapy as of the Latest Follow-Up 

Immune Data Shows GPS Induced WT1-Specific Immune Responses with a Substantial Increase in Antigen-Reactive T-Lymphocytes Averaging +242% for CD8+ and +80.5% for CD4+ T-Cells from Baseline to 18 Weeks Post Treatment

NEW YORK, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) ("SELLAS" or the “Company”), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel cancer immunotherapies for a broad range of indications, today announced promising updated clinical data and initial immunobiological data from its Phase 1/2 clinical trial with its lead asset, galinpepimut-S (GPS), the Company’s Wilms Tumor-1 (WT1)-targeting peptide immunotherapeutic, in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor pembrolizumab (Keytruda).

Conducted under a Clinical Trial Collaboration and Supply Agreement with Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, N.J. USA (known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada), the study is investigating the combination of GPS and pembrolizumab in treating patients diagnosed with second- or third-line WT1(+) relapsed or refractory platinum-resistant, advanced metastatic ovarian cancer. The WT1 antigen is one of the most widely expressed cancer antigens in multiple malignancies and has been ranked by the National Cancer Institute as the top priority among cancer antigens for immunotherapy.

The study details are as follows:

  • Eleven patients (median age: 63 years) who received at least three GPS doses, the last of which was combined with pembrolizumab, were evaluated for clinical responses and three of those patients were also evaluated for immune responses.
  • 66.7 percent of evaluable patients were refractory to or had failed their second-line therapies, and 33.3 percent failed third-line therapy or later.
  • All enrolled patients (100 percent) were resistant to the standard of care platinum-based therapy. Expected overall survival for patients receiving standard of care platinum-based therapy is nine to 12 months.
  • Median overall survival among the patients in this trial is not yet known as all patients are still alive at the time of the analysis, which period of time exceeds nine months.

Disease Control Rate

