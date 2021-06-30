checkAd

EMulate Therapeutics to Participate in Access to Giving Virtual Investor Conference July 13th - 15th, 2021

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / EMulate Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutic device company, announced today that management will participate in an Access to Giving Virtual Investor Conference July 13th - 15th, 2021

Management will be available for virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. For more information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your conference representative or James@HaydenIR.com.

About Access to Giving Conference

Access to Giving is a first-of-its-kind virtual investor conference where companies from microcap all the way up to megacap will have the opportunity to present their story in 1x1 meetings with qualified investors, for charity. Investors will make donations to purchase a block of meetings to meet with companies. https://www.accesstogiving.com/

About EMulate Therapeutics, Inc.

EMulate Therapeutics is a clinical-stage therapeutic device company that makes targeted, non-invasive, safe, and effective treatment a reality. The company's groundbreaking technology has the potential to treat cancer and various other diseases without chemicals, radiation, or drugs and with minimal or no adverse effects. The technology is based on magnetically-induced changes to cellular function to produce a therapeutic response. It uses precisely targeted, ultra-low radiofrequency energy delivered via non-invasive devices, such as the EMulate Therapeutics Voyager and Hӕlo®, to specifically regulate signaling and metabolic pathways on the molecular and genetic levels. To learn more, please visit https://emulatetx.com/

Investor Contact
James Carbonara
Hayden IR
Tel (646) 755-7412
james@haydenir.com

SOURCE: EMulate Therapeutics Inc.



