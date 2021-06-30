checkAd

Multicloud - An Open-And-Shut Case for Irish Lawyers

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.06.2021, 15:00  |  14   |   |   

Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in private, hybrid and multicloud computing, today announced that The Bar of Ireland selected Nutanix to build a multicloud environment that could meet increasing demands related to application performance, scalability, and agility, while also addressing the strict budgetary constraints of a non-profit organization.

Faced with needing to either upgrade or replace its end-of-life legacy infrastructure, The Bar of Ireland researched a number of options, including migration to public cloud. As a non-profit organization fully funded by the lawyers it serves, the solution would have to deliver cloud benefits ー such as performance, on-demand scalability, and agility ー while also being cost effective and allowing for predictable budgeting. The Nutanix cloud platform delivers an easy-to-manage multicloud architecture to help the organization scale and adapt to its constituents needs.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Nutanix!
Short
Basispreis 43,12€
Hebel 9,74
Ask 0,40
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 35,00€
Hebel 8,49
Ask 0,35
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

“Like a lot of organizations, we had investigated the idea of moving non-critical applications to the cloud,” explained John Kane, Director of ICT at The Bar of Ireland. “But for our core services it was still a big unknown, particularly from a cost perspective. With Nutanix, on the other hand, we know exactly what our spend will be. Moreover, thanks to the ability to seamlessly move workloads to the cloud and back again, without changes or reconfiguration, we can fully optimize resources and cost investments across both private and public clouds without locking into any long-term commitments.”

In addition to the ability to seamlessly and securely migrate workloads between on-premises and public clouds, other benefits include reduced datacenter footprint, lower power and cooling overheads, as well as far less support time required to keep the infrastructure working as it should. Another clear benefit of Nutanix is the unified management console that significantly streamlines IT management and operations as well as the hypervisor included as part of the cloud platform at no additional cost. The organization is not only saving on licensing costs but can manage physical and virtual resources from the same console and get support from a single vendor — no matter what the issue is.

Seite 1 von 3
Nutanix Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Nutanix --- hyperkonvergente Infrastruktur integriert Computing und Storage
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Multicloud - An Open-And-Shut Case for Irish Lawyers Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in private, hybrid and multicloud computing, today announced that The Bar of Ireland selected Nutanix to build a multicloud environment that could meet increasing demands related to application performance, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important ...
Court Order Establishes New Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Churchill Capital Corporation IV Class ...
Filing of the Proposed Cash Tender Offer for the Shares of Suez Initiated by Veolia
Accenture Acquires Bionic to Help Brands Drive Customer Growth and Innovation
Harris Williams Advises Riggs Distler & Company, Inc. on its Pending Sale to Centuri Group, Inc.
Salesforce Announces Pricing of Aggregate $8 Billion Senior Notes Offering
Moderna Announces Emergency Use Authorization for its COVID-19 Vaccine Granted by Government of ...
Revel Opens Largest Universal Fast Charging Depot in the Americas With Launch of Brooklyn Superhub
Salesforce Announces Issuance of Inaugural Sustainability Bond
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Wish Reopens San Francisco HQ and Announces Flex Work Plan
American Water’s Sharon Manker Recognized by DiversityPlus Magazine as One of the Top 15 Women in ...
Palantir, DataRobot Partner to Bring Speed and Agility to Demand Forecasting Models
Richard Jones to Leave Coty
CN-KCS Voting Trust Strongly Supported by International Brotherhood of Boilermakers
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Exelixis and Ipsen Announce Cabozantinib in Combination with an Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.06.21
Nutanix Elects Virginia Gambale as Chair of the Board
17.06.21
Mercedes-Benz Brazil Drives Innovation and Automation with Nutanix
16.06.21
Nutanix Recognized as 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice Vendor for Hyperconverged Infrastructure
10.06.21
Nutanix and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announce Expanded Partnership to Accelerate Hybrid Cloud and Multicloud Adoption with New Database as a Service Offering Delivered through HPE GreenLake
08.06.21
Nutanix Launches Service Provider Program Expanding Delivery of Hybrid and Multicloud Solutions
08.06.21
Toyota Motor Selects Nutanix Cloud Platform to Realize a New Way of Working