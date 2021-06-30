ModivCare Inc. to Present at the CJS Securities 21st Annual New Ideas Summer Conference

ModivCare Inc. (“ModivCare” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MODV), a technology-enabled healthcare services company that provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions focused on improving patient outcomes, today announced that the Company is scheduled to present at the CJS Securities 21st Annual New Ideas Summer Conference, which will be held virtually, on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at 2:20pm Eastern Time.

The link to the live webcast of the Company’s presentation will be available by visiting ModivCare’s website at: https://investors.modivcare.com/investors/default.aspx.