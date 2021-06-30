checkAd

Hardik Parekh, Former Head of Product Security at Splunk, Joins Five9 as Chief Information Security Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.06.2021, 15:00  |  13   |   |   

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN), a leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center, today announced the appointment of Chief Information Security Officer Hardik Parekh, an industry recognized executive with a track record of developing and maturing world-class security programs in enterprise companies including Intuit, Amazon, and Splunk.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210630005221/en/

Hardik Parekh, Five9 CISO (Photo: Business Wire)

Hardik Parekh, Five9 CISO (Photo: Business Wire)

“Parekh joins Five9 at an exciting time in the company’s journey as we continue to grow our enterprise business and expand internationally,” said Panos Kozanian, Five9 EVP of Cloud Operations. “He brings two decades of global enterprise software experience, a builder mindset, and a proven track record of developing exceptional security teams while driving security and technology transformation at scale, all of which will help fuel our company trajectory and affirm our leadership in the cloud contact center space.”

Parekh joins Five9 from Rollbar, where, as Head of Information Security, he built information security, continuous compliance, and IT teams, and defined and implemented the business technology strategy and roadmap. In his previous role, as Head of Product Security at Splunk, he developed the product and infrastructure security and privacy strategy, which included on-premise, managed cloud, cloud-native platform/products, mobile products, premium applications and the application store. At Splunk, Parekh led DevSecOps transformation and delivered security at scale and speed.

Parekh also built a modern, highly automated Security Operations Center at Amazon’s Physical Retail Business Unit as CISO. He contributed to industry standards like OWASP Software Assurance Maturity Model, Building Security In Maturity Model, NIST Secure Software Development Framework, and SANS Top 25 Programming Errors.

Parekh will report directly to Kozanian. In his role, he will enhance and execute the companywide global cybersecurity strategy, ensuring a security minded, risk aware culture through training, Secure Development Lifecycle process implementation and automation.

“The opportunity to build on Five9’s reputation for delivering the most trusted and reliable cloud contact center is exciting,” Parekh said. “I am proud to join the company at a time of tremendous growth and innovation, and I look forward to partnering across the organization to advance a comprehensive, proactive security program.”

For more information, click here.

About Five9

Five9 is an industry-leading provider of cloud contact center solutions, bringing the power of cloud innovation to more than 2,000 customers worldwide and facilitating billions of call minutes annually. The Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center provides digital engagement, analytics, workflow automation, workforce optimization, and practical AI to create more human customer experiences, to engage and empower agents, and deliver tangible business results. Designed to be reliable, secure, compliant, and scalable, the Five9 platform helps contact centers increase productivity, be agile, boost revenue, and create customer trust and loyalty.

For more information, visit www.five9.com.

Engage with us @Five9, LinkedIn, Facebook, Blog, That’s Genius Podcast.

Five9 Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hardik Parekh, Former Head of Product Security at Splunk, Joins Five9 as Chief Information Security Officer Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN), a leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center, today announced the appointment of Chief Information Security Officer Hardik Parekh, an industry recognized executive with a track record of developing and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important ...
Court Order Establishes New Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Churchill Capital Corporation IV Class ...
Filing of the Proposed Cash Tender Offer for the Shares of Suez Initiated by Veolia
Accenture Acquires Bionic to Help Brands Drive Customer Growth and Innovation
Harris Williams Advises Riggs Distler & Company, Inc. on its Pending Sale to Centuri Group, Inc.
Salesforce Announces Pricing of Aggregate $8 Billion Senior Notes Offering
Moderna Announces Emergency Use Authorization for its COVID-19 Vaccine Granted by Government of ...
Revel Opens Largest Universal Fast Charging Depot in the Americas With Launch of Brooklyn Superhub
Salesforce Announces Issuance of Inaugural Sustainability Bond
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Wish Reopens San Francisco HQ and Announces Flex Work Plan
American Water’s Sharon Manker Recognized by DiversityPlus Magazine as One of the Top 15 Women in ...
Palantir, DataRobot Partner to Bring Speed and Agility to Demand Forecasting Models
Richard Jones to Leave Coty
CN-KCS Voting Trust Strongly Supported by International Brotherhood of Boilermakers
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Exelixis and Ipsen Announce Cabozantinib in Combination with an Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.06.21
2021 Customer Experience (CX) Summit, Presented by Five9
21.06.21
Influential SaaS Executive Ana Pinczuk Joins Five9 Board of Directors
09.06.21
Nextiva and Five9 Team Up to Help Businesses Deliver Seamless Customer Communications