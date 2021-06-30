PROS to Help Drive Hawaiian Airlines’ Revenue Growth Strategy

Hawaiian Airlines is Hawai‘i’s largest and longest-serving airline. Named the most punctual airline in the United States, Hawaiian Airlines offers approximately 130 flights within the Hawaiian Islands, 64 daily nonstop flights between Hawai‘i and 16 U.S. gateway cities – more than any other airline – as well as service connecting Hawai‘i with international destinations around the Pacific. As passengers return to the skies, forecasting demand trends and behaviors to deliver a market-relevant fare mix is critical to the airline’s post-pandemic success.

PROS (NYSE: PRO), a provider of AI-powered solutions that optimize selling in the digital economy, today announced Hawaiian Airlines has selected PROS Revenue Management Advantage ( RM Advantage ) as a key driver to steer its revenue growth strategy by delivering accurate demand forecasting and optimal fares in an increasingly competitive and complex marketplace.

“The rebound in leisure travel requires a world-class solution that will help us best respond to continuous changes in demand,” said Brent Overbeek, Hawaiian Airlines Senior Vice President for Revenue Management and Network Planning. “After a robust and comparative analysis and selection process, we selected PROS to leverage the most innovative science and advanced capabilities for our revenue management approach. With PROS, we will have the competitive edge to continue to provide superior value to our guests and support future network revenue expansion.”

RM Advantage, an edition of PROS Revenue Management, is part of the PROS Platform for Travel and features the latest in technology and revenue management best practices and workflows. As a SaaS-based solution, RM Advantage is scalable and allows airlines to transition smoothly from one PROS edition to the next as its business grows. It features AI-based forecasting and optimization designed to deliver the optimal price, even in the most volatile of markets.

“We at PROS are honored to be selected by Hawaiian Airlines as its new partner in revenue management. Now more than ever, airlines need to protect and grow revenue while accurately forecasting market trends,” said Benson Yuen, PROS President, Travel. “RM Advantage provides the platform that meets Hawaiian Airlines’ needs to accelerate growth, including the latest technologies to make the best decisions and to streamline processes that will scale as the airline’s business continues to evolve.”

