PROS to Help Drive Hawaiian Airlines’ Revenue Growth Strategy

PROS (NYSE: PRO), a provider of AI-powered solutions that optimize selling in the digital economy, today announced Hawaiian Airlines has selected PROS Revenue Management Advantage (RM Advantage) as a key driver to steer its revenue growth strategy by delivering accurate demand forecasting and optimal fares in an increasingly competitive and complex marketplace.

Hawaiian Airlines is Hawai‘i’s largest and longest-serving airline. Named the most punctual airline in the United States, Hawaiian Airlines offers approximately 130 flights within the Hawaiian Islands, 64 daily nonstop flights between Hawai‘i and 16 U.S. gateway cities – more than any other airline – as well as service connecting Hawai‘i with international destinations around the Pacific. As passengers return to the skies, forecasting demand trends and behaviors to deliver a market-relevant fare mix is critical to the airline’s post-pandemic success.

“The rebound in leisure travel requires a world-class solution that will help us best respond to continuous changes in demand,” said Brent Overbeek, Hawaiian Airlines Senior Vice President for Revenue Management and Network Planning. “After a robust and comparative analysis and selection process, we selected PROS to leverage the most innovative science and advanced capabilities for our revenue management approach. With PROS, we will have the competitive edge to continue to provide superior value to our guests and support future network revenue expansion.”

RM Advantage, an edition of PROS Revenue Management, is part of the PROS Platform for Travel and features the latest in technology and revenue management best practices and workflows. As a SaaS-based solution, RM Advantage is scalable and allows airlines to transition smoothly from one PROS edition to the next as its business grows. It features AI-based forecasting and optimization designed to deliver the optimal price, even in the most volatile of markets.

“We at PROS are honored to be selected by Hawaiian Airlines as its new partner in revenue management. Now more than ever, airlines need to protect and grow revenue while accurately forecasting market trends,” said Benson Yuen, PROS President, Travel. “RM Advantage provides the platform that meets Hawaiian Airlines’ needs to accelerate growth, including the latest technologies to make the best decisions and to streamline processes that will scale as the airline’s business continues to evolve.”

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO) provides AI-powered solutions that optimize selling in the digital economy. PROS solutions make it possible for companies to price, configure and sell their products and services in an omnichannel environment with speed, precision and consistency. Our customers, who are leaders in their markets, benefit from decades of data science expertise infused into our industry solutions.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the functionality and benefits of AI-powered solutions to organizations generally as well as the functionality and benefits of PROS software products. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon PROS historical experience with AI-powered solutions and its current expectations of the benefits of AI-powered solutions for organizations that implement and utilize such software. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described herein include the addressability of an organization’s AI-powered solution needs, the risks associated with PROS developing and enhancing products with the functionality necessary to deliver the stated results and the risks associated with the complex implementation and maintenance of AI-powered solutions such as PROS software products. Additional information relating to the uncertainty affecting the PROS business is contained in PROS filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements represent PROS expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and PROS disclaims any obligations to update or alter these forward-looking statements in the future whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Disclaimer

