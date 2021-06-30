checkAd

Motorola Solutions Introduces CommandCentral Software Suite Providing a 360 Degree Incident View from the 911 Call to Case Closure

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.06.2021, 15:00  |  16   |   |   

Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) today announced the launch of its complete CommandCentral suite. This release is public safety’s first ever cloud-native, end-to-end command center software suite that unifies the flow of data as an incident unfolds to provide greater clarity for mission-critical response and decision making. CommandCentral was developed following years of customer-based research and introduces a novel user experience that completely transforms the way public safety personnel collect, access and view information. The suite is built on a unified data platform that collects all agency data across 911 call handling, dispatch, video analytics, field reports, records, evidence and community engagement, and makes the data instantly actionable through assisted intelligence and a comprehensive 360-degree view of the incident.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210630005252/en/

Command Central Software Suite (Photo: Business Wire)

Command Central Software Suite (Photo: Business Wire)

“The 911 call is the start of a complex process requiring information sharing among call takers; dispatchers; fire, EMS and law enforcement units; real-time crime analysts; and investigators. Today’s systems aren’t designed with this process in mind and are clunky at best when dealing with the volume and influx of new data types,” said Bob Finney, Director of Communications Technology, Collier County Sheriff’s Office, in Naples, FL, whose team worked alongside Motorola Solutions to inform the development of this next generation of public safety software. “For public safety team members, every second counts and transitioning information quickly and completely across the workflow, so each individual can make informed decisions, is critical. CommandCentral is an absolute game changer for public safety.”

There are a series of necessary steps within the public safety workflow. These include routing calls; dispatching police, fire or emergency medical services; intaking data; and managing post-incident documentation, investigations, analysis and prosecution. Traditionally, each part of the workflow operated within its own disparate application, resulting in information silos that created barriers to information sharing and delayed case closure. CommandCentral eliminates these silos by integrating applications through a unified data platform so that as information is collected, it is immediately available across all applications, saving time and eliminating the risk of human error. By automatically collecting and correlating the influx of incident data from every source, including citizen multimedia, body-worn camera footage, fixed video, 911 information and radio logs, public safety can improve shared situational awareness, enhance collaboration between teams and easily build a complete case file.

