OFG Bancorp to Report 2Q21 Results and Hold Call Wednesday, July 21, 2021
OFG Bancorp (NYSE: OFG) will report second quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 before the market opens and hold its conference call that morning at 10:00 AM ET.
- Participant Toll-Free Phone Number: (888) 562-3356
- Participant International Phone Number: (973) 582-2700
- Conference ID: 573-9736
The call can also be accessed live on OFG’s website at www.ofgbancorp.com. Webcast replay will be available shortly thereafter. Visit the webcast link in advance to download any necessary software.
About OFG Bancorp
Now in its 57th year in business, OFG Bancorp is a diversified financial holding company that operates under U.S., Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands banking laws and regulations. Its three principal subsidiaries, Oriental Bank, Oriental Financial Services and Oriental Insurance provide a wide range of retail and commercial banking, lending and wealth management products, services, and technology, primarily in Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands. Visit us at www.ofgbancorp.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210630005582/en/
