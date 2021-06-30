EnWave Signs License with Europe Snacks Group, a Major European Snack Company, and Sells 10kW REV Machine to Initiate Production in France

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnWave Corporation (TSX-V:ENW | FSE:E4U) (“EnWave”) announced today that it has signed a Commercial License Agreement (the “License”) with Europe Snacks Group (“Europe Snacks”), a European leader in savory snack production. Europe Snacks also purchased the 10kW Radiant Energy Vacuum (“REV”) dehydration machine that was being utilized for product development during the technology evaluation since August 2020. If Europe Snacks’ market launch of REV-dried snacks into the European market is successful, then Europe Snacks will scale its REV manufacturing capabilities based on market demand.



The License grants exclusivity to Europe Snacks to produce crunchy, shelf-stable cheese as well as several vegetable snacks in France. These products will complement Europe Snacks’ existing portfolio of private label savory snack products that are currently manufactured in France, the United Kingdom and Spain, and being sold to customers throughout Europe. Europe Snacks must meet certain minimum annual royalty and machine purchase requirements to maintain the exclusivity granted under the License. Europe Snacks intends to develop and commercialize several innovative REV-dried snacks across its European distribution network.

The use of REV to create shelf-stable, value-added dairy and vegetable products has been proven in several markets globally. This License further validates the opportunity and business case for premium snack manufacturers such as Europe Snacks to leverage EnWave’s technology to bring dried dairy and vegetable snacks to market.

EnWave’s scalable and reliable REV technology produces shelf-stable fruit and vegetable products that are among the best in nutritional value, taste, texture and colour. EnWave has signed 45 royalty-bearing commercial license agreements with companies that are bringing innovative new products to market using EnWave’s patented dehydration technology.

About Europe Snacks

Europe Snacks is an ambitious multinational group that is a leader in the production of private label snack products. With a wide product portfolio and more than 200 customers, Europe Snacks’ products are available in many independent and major retailers throughout Europe. Europe Snacks operates across seven manufacturing facilities in France, Spain and the United Kingdom and currently offers contract manufacturing and private label manufacturing throughout the European marketplace.