CarGurus Launches New TV Campaign in Canada, Putting Car Buying Confidence in the Limelight

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.06.2021   

Creative work highlights transparent experience, allowing car shoppers to find great deals

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarGurus (Nasdaq: CARG), a leading global online automotive marketplace, today has launched a new “Consumer Confidence” TV ad campaign, which will begin airing on June 30. The campaign aims to reinforce car buying confidence, as research has shown that just over half of shoppers are very confident in their purchases.

The new spots highlight how the innovative online buying platform helps inform buyers and establish transparency throughout the car buying experience. The campaign features three scenarios focusing on how car buyers in Canada use CarGurus to find a great deal and build a greater sense of confidence in one of the most significant and expensive life purchases.

The inspiration for the campaign comes off the back of the 2021 CarGurus Buyer Insight Report which found that only 54% of buyers are very confident when in the market for buying a car, while 34% often feel uncertain about car shopping.

“Our research suggests an ongoing shortage of confidence among Canadian buyers when looking to purchase a car,” said Sarah Welch, Chief Marketing Officer at CarGurus. “Particularly with used cars, knowing what a fair price is can be very challenging for the average consumer. With this Consumer Confidence campaign, we’re aiming to demonstrate our consumer-centric approach and how we empower customers with the insights and details that matter for buying a used car.”

The campaign will consist of six commercials, with three 30 second spots and three 15 second spots. They will air on both broadcast and cable television networks, as well as digital marketing channels like YouTube. The ads were developed in collaboration with digital marketing agency MuteSix.

You can view all of the “Consumer Confidence” videos – “WFH,” “Haircut,” and “Contortionist” – on YouTube.

About CarGurus
CarGurus (Nasdaq: CARG) is a leading global, online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The Company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to bring trust and transparency to the automotive search experience and help users find great deals from top-rated dealers. CarGurus is the most visited automotive shopping site in the U.S. (source: Comscore Media Metrix Multi-Platform, Automotive – Information/Resources, Total Audience, Q1 2021, U.S. (Competitive set includes: CarGurus.com, Autotrader.com, Cars.com, TrueCar.com)). In addition to the United States, CarGurus operates online marketplaces under the CarGurus brand in Canada and the United Kingdom. In the United States and the United Kingdom, CarGurus also operates the Autolist and PistonHeads online marketplaces, respectively, as independent brands. CarGurus also holds a majority stake in CarOffer, a digital wholesale marketplace based in Addison, Texas.

To learn more about CarGurus, visit cargurus.ca.

CarGurus is a registered trademark of CarGurus, Inc. All product names, trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.

2021 CarGurus, Inc., All Rights Reserved.

Contact:
Brian Kramer
pr@cargurus.com





