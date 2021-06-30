LPL Financial, HUB Retirement and Wealth Management Welcome Financial Advisor Brandon Chase

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA) today announced that financial advisor Brandon Chase CFP, CDFA, CEPA has joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, hybrid registered investment advisor (RIA) and custodial platforms. He is aligned with OSJ Global Retirement Partners (GRP) as well as HUB Retirement and Wealth Management. Chase reported having served approximately $125 million in advisory and brokerage assets*. He joins from Raymond James.



Based in Fort Worth, Texas, Chase joins HUB Retirement and Wealth Management as senior vice president and wealth advisor. He is supported by registered assistant Brandy Cumberledge, vice president of client relations. Together, their mission is to help clients live their life with heart and purpose. “When clients understand and remain emotionally focused on their ‘why,’ it helps us serve as good stewards of their assets as we create financial plans and strategies to help clients work toward achieving their goals,” Chase said. Also, as a Certified Exit Planner, Chase has strategically shifted a significant part of his focus to helping business owners maximize the value of their business in preparation for selling their company.

Community involvement is important to Chase, who currently serves as board chairman of the Camp Fire El Tesoro Foundation. He is also a past founding member and President of Arcadia North Texas, and Treasurer of Project 4031.

Looking to elevate his business, Chase chose to team up with HUB Retirement and Wealth Management, GRP and LPL for the next chapter in his career. “I am excited about this opportunity to have access to innovative technology and resources provided by LPL, especially the integration of eMoney and sophisticated planning tools designed to help clients visualize their savings, wealth and tax mitigation strategies,” Chase said, adding that the partnership with HUB will enable him more opportunities to build out his Exit Planning business.

Matt Morris, HUB Fort Worth Area President, said, “The addition of Brandon, Brandy and their great clients to our HUB Retirement and Wealth Management team will help bolster our intentional focus on serving business owners and individuals well. We’re extremely excited to welcome them into our HUB family and look forward to bringing their specialized expertise to existing clients and friends within Texas and beyond.”