Evolus Announces Appointment of David K. Erickson as Vice President, Investor Relations

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolus, Inc. (Nasdaq: EOLS), a performance beauty company with a customer-centric approach focused on delivering breakthrough products, today announced that David K. Erickson has joined the company as Vice President, Investor Relations where he will be responsible for developing, implementing and managing a comprehensive and strategic investor relations program.

“David brings more than 25 years of investor relations and healthcare industry experience to this position, which will benefit Evolus as we continue to grow our global footprint, including our European launch expected in early 2022,” said Lauren Silvernail, Evolus’ Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President, Corporate Development. “His reputation and extensive relationships with the financial community will be incredibly helpful in driving value for Evolus, its shareholders and other key stakeholders.”

Prior to joining Evolus, David served as Vice President, Investor Relations, Corporate Communications and Corporate Social Responsibility for Establishment Labs Holdings, a global medical technology and aesthetics company. Before that, he was Vice President, Investor Relations for Edwards Lifesciences, the global leader of patient-focused innovations for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. David has also served in national and local chapter leadership roles for NIRI, The Association for Investor Relations, and was named a NIRI Fellow.

About Evolus, Inc.

Evolus is a performance beauty company with a customer-centric approach focused on delivering breakthrough products. In 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Jeuveau (prabotulinumtoxinA-xvfs), the first and only neurotoxin dedicated exclusively to aesthetics and manufactured in a state-of-the-art facility using Hi-Pure technology. Jeuveau is powered by Evolus’ unique technology platform and is designed to transform the aesthetic market by eliminating the friction points existing for customers today. Visit us at: www.evolus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including statements that relate to the status of regulatory processes, future plans, events, prospects or performance and statements containing the words “plans,” “expects,” “believes,” “strategy,” “opportunity,” “anticipates,” “outlook,” “designed,” or other forms of these words or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. The company’s forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements made by Mrs. Silvernail regarding the growth of the company’s global footprint and the planned European launch for early 2022. Forward-looking statements are based on current estimates and assumptions made by management of the company and are believed to be reasonable, though they are inherently uncertain and difficult to predict.

