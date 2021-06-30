Evolus Announces Appointment of David K. Erickson as Vice President, Investor Relations

“David brings more than 25 years of investor relations and healthcare industry experience to this position, which will benefit Evolus as we continue to grow our global footprint, including our European launch expected in early 2022,” said Lauren Silvernail, Evolus’ Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President, Corporate Development. “His reputation and extensive relationships with the financial community will be incredibly helpful in driving value for Evolus, its shareholders and other key stakeholders.”

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolus, Inc. (Nasdaq: EOLS), a performance beauty company with a customer-centric approach focused on delivering breakthrough products, today announced that David K. Erickson has joined the company as Vice President, Investor Relations where he will be responsible for developing, implementing and managing a comprehensive and strategic investor relations program.

Prior to joining Evolus, David served as Vice President, Investor Relations, Corporate Communications and Corporate Social Responsibility for Establishment Labs Holdings, a global medical technology and aesthetics company. Before that, he was Vice President, Investor Relations for Edwards Lifesciences, the global leader of patient-focused innovations for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. David has also served in national and local chapter leadership roles for NIRI, The Association for Investor Relations, and was named a NIRI Fellow.

