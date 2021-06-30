Apollo Announces Extension of Outside Date in Stronghold Agreement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Gold & Silver Corp. (“Apollo” or the “Company”) (TSXV: APGO) is pleased to announce that it has agreed with Stronghold Silver Corp. (“Stronghold”) to extend the outside date of their previously announced amalgamation agreement from June 30, 2021 to July 12, 2021. In consideration for this amendment, Apollo has agreed to pay US$500,000 to Stronghold (the “Stronghold Extension”). Concurrent with the Stronghold Extension, Stronghold has agreed with Pan American Minerals Inc. (“Pan American”) to extend the outside date of the Waterloo Project asset purchase agreement from June 30, 2021 to July 12, 2021. In consideration for this amendment, Stronghold has agreed to pay US$500,000 to Pan American.