CN to Report Second-Quarter 2021 Financial and Operating Results on July 20, 2021

MONTREAL, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) will issue its second-quarter 2021 financial and operating results after the market close on July 20, 2021.

CN's senior officers will review the results and the railway's outlook in a conference call starting at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on July 20. JJ Ruest, CN president and chief executive officer, will lead the call.

Parties wishing to participate via telephone may dial 1-866-324-3683 (Canada/U.S.), or 1-509-844-0959 (International), using 8068015 as the passcode. Participants are advised to dial in 10 minutes prior to the call.

CN will webcast the presentation live and furnish slides supporting the officers' remarks via the Investors section of its website at www.cn.ca/en/investors. A webcast replay will be available after the call ends.

About CN
CN is a world-class transportation leader and trade-enabler. Essential to the economy, to the customers, and to the communities it serves, CN safely transports more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year. As the only railroad connecting Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. South through a 19,500-mile rail network, CN and its affiliates have been contributing to community prosperity and sustainable trade since 1919. CN is committed to programs supporting social responsibility and environmental stewardship.

Contacts:

Media Investment Community
Mathieu Gaudreault Paul Butcher
Senior Advisor Vice-President
Media Relations Investor Relations
1-833-946-3342
media@cn.ca 		(514) 399-0052
investor.relations@cn.ca

 





