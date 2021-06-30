Over 78 million Verizon customers protected from over 13 billion unwanted calls

Verizon is now exchanging STIR/SHAKEN-enabled calls with wireless carriers that collectively represent around 80% of the U.S. wireless industry. More than 135 million calls a day are currently being exchanged between Verizon and the participating carriers, with that number growing quickly.

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon’s work to combat robocalls has led the industry forward, with over 78 million customers protected from over 13 billion unwanted calls to date. Verizon has been driving adoption of STIR/SHAKEN, an industry-wide effort that helps verify that a call is in fact from the number displayed on the Caller ID and not spoofed. As an industry leader that’s taken action early and often, including urging Congress and the FCC to require all service providers to implement this technology, Verizon completed its wireless network upgrade to STIR/SHAKEN in March of 2019, more than two years ahead of the June 30, 2021 deadline. Building on that work, today, Verizon confirms it has met the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC’s) industry mandate to sign calls with STIR/SHAKEN.

Building on efforts to date, Verizon certifies with FCC that traffic is signed with STIR/SHAKEN caller ID authentication protocols

Verizon’s robocall prevention work on behalf of customers goes far and wide

Verizon’s “Know Your Customer” program leverages analytics to identify sources of robocalls. We then take action, which could include stopping doing business with those network sources. These efforts have led to a reduction of 500 million calls per month on our network, the vast majority of which are robocalls.

We support robust traceback efforts via USTelecom’s Industry Traceback Group (ITG) to identify where the robocalls are coming from, and we require our wholesale customers to participate fully in industry traceback efforts.

We have created lines across our network — called “Honeypots”— to identify and observe illegal robocall campaigns, and work with ITG and other carriers to trace them back to the source and notify law enforcement.

We have expanded the Honeypot numbers in every U.S. state, which has helped punish those who would seek to profit from fraudulent or illegal robocall scams. In fact, to date, we have captured more than 250,000 Honeypot hits across wireless and toll-free numbers.

What can customers do?

Verizon’s wireless customers on most eligible devices can block or avoid many of these robocalls at no cost thanks to Call Filter.

While Call Filter auto blocks high risk (Potential Fraud) calls, users may choose to block all spam risk levels, or keep them from going to voice mail in order to silence spam callers from reaching their device, with just a few taps on the free Call Filter app or by going to My Verizon for those on iOS devices.

In addition to the free spam protection features of Verizon’s Call Filter app, which is preloaded on most Verizon Android devices and available on the Apple App store, postpaid customers can upgrade to Call Filter Plus for $2.99 per month. That version of the app offers additional features, including:

Caller Name ID

Spam LookUp

Personal Block List

Spam Risk Meter

Verizon customers can learn more about Verizon’s ongoing work to help prevent these pesky calls and tools to help block or avoid robocalls here. The work is far from done, but we continue to fight the fight against these bad actors and bring new and innovative technology to help the cause.

